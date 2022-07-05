How Queen Elizabeth’s Reportedly ‘Alarming’ Health Issues Are Affecting Her Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth is not in excellent health. She was forced to miss numerous events during the Platinum Jubilee. Sources believe she’s slowed considerably since Prince Philip died. Let’s get an idea of how her royal duties are changing as a result of her health.

Queen Elizabeth’s Rewritten Job Description

For the first time in at least a decade, Queen Elizabeth’s official list of royal duties has been rewritten. According to the monarchy’s annual report, her duties have been pared down. She’s no longer required to attend the opening of Parliament. She missed the opening this year for the first time since 1963 when she was pregnant with Prince Edward. The reduction of her duties is surely a sign of her flagging health.

The new rules are far looser. In years past, the list has bluntly stated what duties Queen Elizabeth “must fulfill,” like the opening of Parliament, appointing the Prime Minister, and paying and receiving state visits to name a few. The new rules are far more obsequious. It says her role “encompasses a range of parliamentary and diplomatic duties.”

There’s no mention of Queen Elizabeth paying state visits anymore, only that she must receive them from other heads of state. The responsibility of paying state visits now falls to Prince Charles. He also picked up her slack at the opening of Parliament, so the transition from the queen to Charles is officially underway.

What Was Her Final Visit?

While the rules are officially changing, it doesn’t look like Elizabeth has left England for an official visit in some time. She visited Germany and Malta in 2015, but it doesn’t look like she’s paid an official state visit since then. Elizabeth turned 90 in 2016, so it’s probably not a coincidence that she stopped traveling the world the same year she became a nonagenarian.

How Is Elizabeth Holding Up?

Everything’s very hush-hush within palace walls surrounding the queen’s health. Rumors are flying that Queen Elizabeth requires a wheelchair. A nasty rumor went viral this year about Queen Elizabeth secretly dying. That story was obviously false, as are the numerous tabloid articles predicting the queen’s demise.

Whenever the day does come, Queen Elizabeth’s passing will inevitably be the biggest news story of the year—but buried in these new rules is something close to hope. Why would the palace bother amending Her Majesty’s job if she were going to die soon? This way she can focus on her health and the only duties she really wants to do as she gets to see her son take up the work he’s prepared his whole life for. Queen Elizabeth may be on the back nine, but she’s still chugging along.

