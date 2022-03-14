Queen Elizabeth Addresses Whether She Will Step Down As Queen

The royal family has always been a topic of conversation, but the past few months have taken it to a new level. A lot of the sketchy rumors have focused on Queen Elizabeth and whether or not she will step down from the throne soon. In a new message to her subjects, the queen answers the question on everyone’s mind.

Her Revealing Commonwealth Day Statement

The queen released a statement in honor of Commonwealth Day, the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations, made up of 54 nations. In her message, Queen Elizabeth wrote, “In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service. Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time.”

“In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all,” she continued. “And on this special day for our family — in a year that will include the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the Commonwealth Games — I hope we can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another, and endeavor to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come.”

Why This Means The Queen Won’t Be Stepping Down

While the queen doesn’t come right out and say it, this statement is pretty revealing when it comes to whether or not she plans to hand the throne over to her son, Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth said that her life “will always be devoted in service.” This is a subtle way of saying she has no plans to stop ruling the United Kingdom.

She also talks about working together as a nation and hopes that the public “can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another.” This is not the statement of someone planning to step down from the throne. Instead, it appears Queen Elizabeth will be working as hard as ever to “support and serve” her subjects.

Her Return To The Public Eye

The queen was not in attendance at the annual Commonwealth Day Service, but this was not due to health reasons. According to royal sources, the decision was made after discussions about her comfort while traveling and attending the service.

However, Queen Elizabeth will soon return to the public eye. “The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The queen’s Commonwealth Day statement shows that the monarch has no intention of giving up her throne and will continue to serve her country.

More From Suggest

Surprising Facts About The Most Iconic Royal Tiaras

Royal ‘Expert’ Claims Prince Harry Won’t Attend Queen’s Jubilee this Summer

When Could Meghan Markle And Her Kids Return To The UK?