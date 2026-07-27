Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Pays Tribute to Him 1 Year After His Sudden Death

One year after WWE legend Hulk Hogan suddenly passed away at the age of 71, his daughter, Brooke, shared a heartfelt tribute to him.

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In a recent Instagram post, Brooke shared a series of throwback photos while honoring her late father.

“Maybe…in another lifetime…in a parallel universe…another dimension… we’re together right now,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Watching sunsets, belly laughing, you’re smacking my leg in the passenger seat to the beat of a Mother’s Finest song, we’re going to sushi just us. We’re in that perfect space where no one comes between us, before us, or after us… and it’s just me and my daddy. You are just you.”

She then wrote, “No pain, no worries, no one chasing you, bothering you, pulling you. It’s just us, and we’re soaking it in… and I’m telling you like I always have – ‘We’ve done lifetimes together. We found each other in this one, and I’ll find you in the next.’ And next time, it’ll be even better.”

“Though the rest of my will feel like I have to live so long without you, hopefully it’s only seconds on your end until we’re together again,” she added. “I’m right behind you, daddy.”

Hulk died on July 24, 2025. His cause of death was an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

Brooke Previously Opened Up About the Relationship She Had With Hulk Before His Death

While speaking to Fox News Digital earlier this year, Brooke opened up about the relationship she had with Hulk before his death. She also included the painful regrets and answered questions she has about her father’s health and well-being before his death.

“He was in so much pain, so much, pain,” she explained. “And I’m glad that I get to have, I hate to say this, but almost an even better relationship with him now, where I can, like, talk to him honestly.”

The father-daughter duo was estranged at the time of Hulk’s passing.

“And the only thing that sucks is that I just will never have answers,” Brooke explained. “I’ll never get to ask the questions I wanted to ask. I tried even when he was alive. I tried to have conversations, and he was like, ‘I’m not talking about that.’… He didn’t ever want to be soft.”

Brooke then spoke about how she includes her late father in her daily life.

“I talk to my dad every day and… I’m like, ‘What in the heck were you doing? I just wish I was there because you would still be here today,” she said. “I have this feeling in me that, like, I could have saved you,’” she said. “But it’s that saying… ‘if love would have saved you, you’d be alive today’ because of how much love I have for him.”



