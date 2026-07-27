Famed Social Media Influencer Shares ‘Nitty-Gritty Details’ About Split From Husband

Weeks after the separation from her husband, Brian Hamilton, social media influencer Jen Hamilton is sharing “nitty-gritty details” about the split.

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In an Instagram post over the weekend, Jen declared she was “done being people’s PR manager” regarding the situation.

“My kids know, everybody in my orbit knows,” she said. “So I’m just going to give you the nitty-gritty details so it can give you enough information to be, like, ‘OK, I get it.'”

Jen then said, “If you don’t want me to talk about this stuff … maybe don’t do it, or don’t do it while you’re married to, like, a super public person who talks about their pubes on the internet.”

The famed labor nurse then said Brian had been allegedly living a “double life” which led to the couple’s lack of intimacy.

“He didn’t ever really have much interest in me in that way,” she pointed out. “So I repressed my own natural human desires down to nothing.”

Jen went on to share detials about Brian’s alleged lover. “A direct quote I got was, ‘I knew about you. He talked about you all the time. But I didn’t know you had so many followers,'” she recalled. “I’ve never, ever in my life told this man a lie. Even when I was getting next-to-no physical affection whatsoever, I would not in a million years look at another guy like that.”

Jen Points Out She’s Now Healing From the Split

She also noted she is healing from her split from Brian.

“Secrets and hiding are what I believe made all this possible, so the way I’m dealing with it is by not having any secrets,” Jen noted.

The latest Instagram post comes just days after Jen revealed she recently joined a support group to help her through the trauma the split caused.

“I literally joined a support group that I’m going to be joining tonight,” she said. “Just for what I’m specifically going through. Because I know that I’m not alone.”

She had previously confirmed the split on June 15. She and Brian had been married for nearly 15 years.

‘I’m feeling embarrassed and feeling exposed and feeling sad, feeling every single thing you probably possibly feel,” she shared. “My publicists say that I should make a statement ‘when I’m ready.’ There is no being ready. But there’s already been a bunch of articles about it, so I might as well just rip the Band-Aid off and put it out there in the wind.”

She also showed a written statement. “Yes, we are separating,” the statement read. “This comes with enormous pain for the both of us but also gratitude for the 15 years of shared history, love, and friendship. What we are committed to is loving each other well through this transition and placing the wellbeing of the family we created at the center.”

The couple noted they are hoping their paths will make “space and room” for mental healing for the other. “We are still committed to being a team,” they added. “We both want to be very clear. This wasn’t about falling out of love. That’s why this is so devastating.”