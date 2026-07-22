New Official Portrait of Prince George Released to Celebrate His Birthday

Prince George is officially a teenager. The oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton turned thirteen on Wednesday.

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Commemorating the event on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a picture of the teen on their Instagram account.

“Happy 13th Birthday, George!” the caption read, with a celebratory emoji.

According to PEOPLE, photographer Matt Porteous took the picture, which features George in a navy blue suit with a white button down with no tie. It was captured at Kensington Palace shortly after the family’s appearance at Trooping the Colour in June.

In addition to the official photo, the family released a brief video on Instagram of Prince George to further commemorate his special day.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today!” the post’s caption reads, along with a cake emoji.

In the video, George is seen during the family’s beach vacation. He is riding on a boat, playing with the family dog, and swinging a cricket bat. The teen is also shown jumping and climbing on rocks with his younger brother Louis.

Though he is currently enjoying his summer vacation with the rest of his family, Prince George is also preparing for a big change in the fall. Following in his dad’s footsteps, he will be attending Eton College.

A spokesperson from Kensington Palace confirmed his attendance to PEOPLE in June.

While his parents allegedly researched multiple schools, including Princess Kate’s alma mater, Marlborough College, which is coed, they landed on the all-boy’s school that his uncle, Prince Harry also attended.

“George has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE.

Eton College is also a boarding-only school, which means that the teen will be living a short distance away from his family’s home. But he will be prepared.

While attending Lambrook School, Prince George began to practice living away from home. The school, which his siblings also attend, has boarding as an option for students. And he asked his parents if he could try staying there, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

“They agreed. It helped him grow, to be part of a collective,” royal reporter Robert Jobson told the outlet.

“As he steps out in his tailcoat, false collar, he will look a picture. But the environment will protect him like it did his father, who thrived there,” Jobson added. “Then time. A great deal of it, let us hope, for George’s sake.”