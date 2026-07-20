King Charles Nearly Commits Royal Faux Pas

King Charles and Queen Camilla were saved from making a major blunder during Trooping of the Colour by his son Prince William.

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In addition to the three royals, Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were also in attendance, as well as other members of the royal family.

The nearly 260 year old event, which marks the monarch’s official birthday, took place on June 13. It is celebrated in London with the British Army ceremony which includes the Horse Guards Parade and equestrian procession back to Buckingham Palace.

Once the family arrived back at the palace, they stepped out onto the balcony to watch the Royal Air Force flypast, which is arguably one of the most well known and photographed parts of the event.

It was after the flypast that King Charles committed his gaffe.

PEOPLE was reporting live from the event, and captured the 77-year-old monarch and his wife waving to the crowd. They then turned to leave when the Prince of Wales had a brief conversation with his father.

After the exchange, the King and Queen turned back to face the crowd as the national anthem began. The family all stood together at attention while “God Save the King” played.

Following the end of the song, the King gave one more wave to the crowd before leading his family, which also included his sister Princess Anne and brother Prince Edward to the Centre Room of the palace.

King Charles nearly leaving early came after his grandson, 8-year-old Prince Louis, garnered the crowd’s attention with his usual scene-stealing energy.

As the British Air Force conducted the flypast, the youngest son of the Prince of Wales broke away from where his older siblings and mother were standing to get a better view of the action.

Photographers caught the young royal leaning away and standing with his mouth agape as he watched the air show, PEOPLE reported.

It appears that Prince Louis may be following in his father’s footsteps. Prince William served as a search and rescue pilot in the Royal Air Force and as an emergency helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.