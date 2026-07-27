Country Music Star Cancels Tour Shows, Including Opening Night, Without Explanation 

Country music star Kacey Musgraves has caused quite a stir with fans after she canceled three of her “Middle of Nowhere Tour” shows, including opening night, without explanation.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Daily Mail, the canceled shows were Musgraves’ Chicago opening night, which was scheduled for August 20; Boston, scheduled for August 29; and Brooklyn, New York, scheduled for September 2.

A Musgraves fan took to to share the email they received from Madison Square Garden. Musgrace was supposed to perform at the venue on August 20.

“Please be advised that the Kacey Musgraves concert scheduled for Saturday, August 20, 2026 at DK Garden has been canceled,” the email reads. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The email further states, “All tickets will be automatically refunded to fans at their original point of purchase. Please allow 7-10 business days for refunds to process.”

Musgraves herself has not made an official statement about the cancellations. She first announced the tour in April, which includes stops in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Nashville, Atlanta, and Salt Lake City.

The tour’s last show will be at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on October 27.

The Tour Supports Musgraves’ Recently Released Album ‘Middle of Nowhere’

Musgraves released her sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, on May 1.

In a statement, Musgraves opened up about the album. The new record included collaborations from fellow country stars Willie Nelson, Billy Strings, and Miranda Lambert.

“The bulk of this record was made during the longest single period of my life,” the statement read. “And I found that for the first time, it actually felt incredible being alone and existing in a space not defined by anyone else. I became fascinated with the concept of liminal space, both geographical and emotional.”

She then shared, “We don’t linger in these transitional, empty spaces long enough and rush to define where or whatever is next. I became so at ease with being in the ‘middle of nowhere’ in many senses and sitting in the un-comfort of the undefined.”

Musgraves also opened up about writing the album.

“I had a lot of time for creative ambling and leaning into myself in different ways,” she said. “Horses, humor, writing with my early collaborators again, and living out my very simple, inspired life between Texas, Tennessee, and Mexico.”