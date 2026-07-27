New Mitch McConnell Photo Surfaces Amidst Health Scare

Following more speculation and questions about Mitch McConnell’s health, a new photo of the longtime Kentucky senator has surfaced.

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McConnell’s team released the photo as part of a press release from the politician.

“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders,” the senator explained. “Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky, this Saturday.”

Senator Mitch McConnell and Secretary Elaine Chao on Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Credit: U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell’s office and the Office of the Attending Physician)

He then shared, “There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton. When I first attended forty-two years ago, Fancy Farm was a pretty lonely place to be a Republican. But, my, how times have changed. Today, western Kentucky is a conservative Republican sea of red. So I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year, but I’m sending my best wishes to the St. Jerome community for a successful picnic.”

McConnell added, “I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon.”

McConnell’s team also shared a statement from the senator’s doctor at the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP).

“Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care,” the statement reads. “Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls.”

McConnell Was Hospitalized After an Alleged Fall Inside His Washington, D.C. Residence

The politician was reportedly rushed to the hospital near his home in Washington, D.C. in mid-June. After weeks of silence, he resurfaced on social media to reveal he was hospitalized after a fall.

“When you elected me to a seventh term and made me our Commonwealth’s longest serving Senator, you did so trusting that I’d keep showing up to fight for you every day,” he wrote. “And over the past several weeks, Elaine and I have appreciated both your well wishes and your honest questions about what was keeping me away from the Senate.”

“You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older,” he pointed out. “Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct – I can’t help it.”

McConnell noted that his longtime health woes are attributed to polio. He was diagnosed with it when he was a child. Although he recovered, the senator’s mobility has been impacted by the disease.

“Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges,” he shared. “They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall, which landed me in the hospital.”

McConnell revealed that he was briefly unconscious after the fall, which is why he went ot the hospital. He also ended up being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The senator added that he wouldn’t return to the Senate floor until he is better.