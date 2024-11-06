Queen Camilla Battling Illness, Cancels Events

The reigning queen of the British throne, Camilla, was forced to cancel events on her social calendar this week as she battles an illness.

In a statement provided to the BBC, a palace spokesperson confirmed that Queen Camilla was battling an illness, causing her to postpone various appearances.

“Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” the statement reads. “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”

Among the events that she is forced to miss is the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The Queen returned to the UK last week following a trip to Australia and Samoa with her husband, King Charles. The couple also stopped in India on the way back to the UK.

It was suggested she had picked up the illness while traveling.

Although she is missing a few events during the week due to the illness, Camilla is still planning to attend engagements over the weekend.

Queen Camilla previously missed a week of engagements with ill health in Feb. 2023. At that time, she had tested positive for COVID-19. It was the second time she had contracted the virus. She previously came down with the illness in Feb. 2022.

Queen Camilla Recently Spoke Out About Domestic Violence, Why It’s Not a ‘Taboo’ Subject

In an upcoming TV documentary, Queen Camilla spoke out about raising awareness against domestic and sexual violence. The royal has been outspoken about the subject for years.

“You can imagine how terrifying it is for a woman to be stuck with a very violent partner, feeling that fear every single day,” Camilla stated in the documentary, per BBC. “By scratching the surface you get a terrible shock. It’s such a heinous crime.”

Camilla made it clear that domestic violence is not a “taboo” subject. “By scratching the surface you get a terrible shock. It’s such a heinous crime,” she also explained. “Coercive control is almost the most frightening bit of domestic abuse. You meet somebody, you think they’re wonderful, attractive, and love you, and then bit by bit they start to undermine you.”

She continued by pointing out, “[Abusers] take away your friends, they take away your family. They take control of your money. They start dressing you. And yet all the time I suppose people still believe they’re doing it because they love them.”

The Queen then praised one domestic violence survivor, Diana Parkes. “I think she’s so strong,” Camilla added. “Because not many people would be able to survive the death of their daughter. I admire her more than I can say.”