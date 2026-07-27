Kacey Musgraves Leaves Very Little to the Imagination for ‘Mexico Honey’ Music Video

Kacey Musgraves is making summer a little bit hotter with her latest music video.

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The music video for “Mexico Honey” was released on YouTube on July 22. In the video, Musgraves sings the song in a karaoke dive bar before doing shots in a white tank top and little pink shorts, which is a direct lyrical reference

She is also seen with a bearded man riding in a car, kissing in the shower, and dancing.

Promotional photos for Kacey Musgraves’ “Mexico Honey” (Credit: Lost Highway Records)

But the part that has everyone in a tizzy is the singer in a little green bikini in a river with a rock pile behind her. At one point, she handles a snake in a moment that feels reminiscent of Britney Spears’ 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

There is also a single moment of her posing nude while holding a bright green parrot.

“This should be the defining song of the Summer imo,” one comment reads.

“It’s sooooo satisfying when a music video looks exactly how a song feels. It’s literal AND it’s art, what a feat. You go, Kacey. We love you.”

One of the dancers in the video also commented, writing “I can’t believe I’m in this video 😭✨ I’m the one dancing at the karaoke in the green shirt 💚🎤 Beyond happy, excited, and deeply grateful for this moment. Being part of this magic means everything to me 💖”

Several days later, Musgraves shared production stills from the music video on Instagram.

“An ode to Mexico and the passion, color, texture, and love I have felt there. Shot on 16mm film in Jalisco. Out now,” she wrote.

Musgraves, knowing her audience, chose to lead with an image of her completely naked from the back, holding a bright green parrot.

Other photos include the green-tinged karaoke bar, the car she rides in, and a shot of her in a green bikini top in the jungle.

But those aren’t the pictures that caught everyone’s attention. She shared another picture of herself naked with the parrot, this time facing the camera.