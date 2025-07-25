Accused Child Murderer, Son Of FBI Agent, Found Dead In Albuquerque Jail Cell

A 21-year-old man accused of murdering a 13-year-old in New Mexico, Thomas John Acee, was found unresponsive in his jail cell months before facing trial. He was later pronounced dead. His case gained notoriety as he is the son of an FBI agent, Bryan Acee.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the incident occurred at around 4:27 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23. Detention staff found Acee unconscious in a solitary confinement cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Jail staff and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures to no avail. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at 4:48 a.m.

No cause of death has been revealed, and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. Citing a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the outlet reported that authorities “don’t yet know whether the nature of the death was suspicious.”

Alleged Child Murderer

As reported by ABQ Raw, Acee came into the spotlight after being arrested on murder charges in December 2024.

On August 18, 2025, a 13-year-old named Michael Tubb was fatally shot in downtown Albuquerque. Two suspects, including Acee, thought they were firing at individuals who had robbed him. However, they allegedly shot at the vehicle that carried Tubb instead.

As a result of the shooting, the car carrying Tubb crashed. A second teenage passenger was injured by the incoming bullets. Tubb would later succumb to his injuries.

“Michael Tubb’s death is a tragedy, and his family is in our thoughts,” the Albuquerque Police Department said at the time, as per KOB4. “As soon as we were informed of his death, we sent specially trained counselors and recovery team members to the school to help students and staff.”

Initially, police arrested 22-year-old Michael Flores and charged him with murder in October 2024. Investigations led to Acee’s arrest, with him allegedly firing at the vehicle alongside Flores. He faced many charges at the time, including an open count of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among others.

Thomas John Acee was the son of veteran FBI Special Agent Bryan Acee. Reportedly, the elder Acee worked to fight against various gangs across the state of New Mexico.

Thomas, meanwhile, has been accused of many crimes in the past, having faced charges such as driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a deadly weapon.