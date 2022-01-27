The Property Brothers Share A Special Family Photo While Rocking Traditional Kilts

The Property Brothers got together for a family celebration, but it wasn’t any ordinary get-together. The family, along with the brothers’ partners, were celebrating their Scottish ancestors; complete with traditional kilts.

A Traditional Scottish Celebration

“A lovely wee Rabbie Burns celebration with people I love. No haggis’ were harmed in the making of this dinner,” Jonathan Scott captioned the family photo, adding “#Bagpipes #AuthenticAttire”

Rabbie Burns Day celebrates Scottish poet Robert Burns. Traditional celebrations include bagpipes, sporting tartans, singing “Auld Lang Syne,” and reciting the writer’s poems and songs.

Scott’s girlfriend since 2019, Zooey Deschanel, was also in attendance. Instead of Scottish plaid, the actress wore a blue dress. She and Scott seem to be happier than ever; the two just purchased their own property together.

Scott And Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel Have Found Their ‘Forever Home’

In true Property Brothers fashion, they plan to fix the house up by themselves. In an interview on Shop Today with Jill Martin, Scott said, “We bought a new old home. It’s absolutely beautiful. We found our forever home and we are embarking on this renovation.”

“Our hope is that when it’s done, it stays in the family forever and ever,” he continued. The house is historic, dating back to 1938. In a personal essay he penned for he and brother Drew’s magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, he shared that the couple has been looking for a house for some time, but all “for fun.”

However, their “noncommittal plan” backfired when they fell in love with the Georgian-style home. “As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical,” Scott wrote. “It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park.”

He shared that he knew the house was special when, after Deschanel’s children saw the property, “they dubbed it the Park House,” due to the size of the lawn surrounding the house. “The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House,” Scott laughed.

The Couple Love Renovating Their ‘Dream Home’

The couple has been hard at work on renovations, and Scott shared that the two are completely in sync when it comes to style decisions. “We both cherish old homes — the intricate details, the wood floors, the vintage hardware,” he explained. “We like a home that feels special and loved, with its own unique story.”

“We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house,” he continued. “Our house. Our dream home, where we’ll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we’ll play host to friends and family.”

