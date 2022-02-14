Always Wanted To Ask The Property Brothers Design Questions? Here’s How You Can

Ever wanted to ask HGTV stars the Property Brothers a question about home design? Here’s your chance! The Scott brothers took to Instagram to tell fans how they can get the pair’s opinion on your burning questions.

Property Brothers Invite Fans To Ask Them ‘Any Design Questions, Personal Questions’

“Hey guys, have you ever dreamed about having us in your living room?” Drew said in a video he posted to Instagram, with Jonathan using a tool to work out in the background. “What are you doing?” Drew asked his brother.

“Sorry, I’m just warming up for our Bright Live session,” Jonathan explained. “You can talk about all sorts of cool stuff with us, ask us questions. February 21st!” Drew chimed in, saying, “You can ask us any design question, personal questions.” He joked, “Ask Jonathan to do 400 shoulder presses,” as his brother continued messing around with the tool in the background.

All the details for the event are at the link in Jonathan’s Instagram bio. The live session is part of an ongoing series the Property Brothers are doing. According to Bright Live’s website, “In the fourth session of their ongoing series, Drew and Jonathan Scott share tips on how to make simple upgrades that will make your living room a place that people want to gather.” The online event has 100 slots for fans who want to ask the Property Brothers their question, with the tickets going for just $25.

Drew And Wife Linda Are Expecting Their First Child

In addition to their home design work, both brothers are keeping very busy in their personal lives as well. Drew is expecting his first child with his wife Linda Phan. In a recent selfie of the couple, they wrote, “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way.”

“It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable,” they continued. “We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”

Jonathan And Zooey Have Purchased Their First Property Together

Jonathan and longtime girlfriend Zooey Deschanel are also taking some major relationship steps. The couple bought their first property together and are renovating the home together.

After the kids dubbed the property “Park House,” due to the size of the lawn surrounding the house,” Scott and Deschanel knew they had found the home for them. In a personal essay he wrote for, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, he shared, “We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house. Our house. Our dream home, where we’ll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we’ll play host to friends and family.”

