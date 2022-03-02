These 8 Innovative Products Will Make Your Hair Grow ‘Crazy Fast’

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you’ve gotten a haircut recently, and you’ve been less than pleased with it, you can always sit in your car and cry afterward. We’ve definitely all been there. It’s difficult to go through any kind of hair loss whether it’s from a bad haircut, long COVID side effects, or faulty genetics. In short, losing your hair is a valid reason to feel upset. But, after you dry your tears, you can take some proactive steps to strengthen your hair and help it grow.

There are tons of products on the market that can help you in that endeavor. From shampoo to supplements, these are our favorite products that will help your locks grow “crazy fast.”

Shampoo/Conditioner

The Best

Nioxin Shampoo And Conditioners are formulated for those with light to progressed thinning hair. There’s a three-step system to help with regrowth, thickening, and cleansing. Or, you can buy the shampoo and conditioner separately. There are shampoo and conditioner options for color-treated hair, natural hair with light thinning, chemically treated hair, and more options to help meet your specific hair type and needs.

A reviewer who used the system 3 conditioner stated, “After 4 months of using this in conjunction with their shampoo and scalp treatment every other day, I can confirm lots of new hair growth where a bald spot used to be! In fact, I am seeing a lot of new hair growth all over my scalp and that’s very nice to see.”

The Runner-Up

Our runner-up for best shampoo and conditioner for regrowth is GoodMood Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner with DHT Blockers. This combo uses the b-complex vitamin, biotin, which helps strengthen the hair and increases hair growth.

It’s also formulated with shea butter, asparagus extract, chamomilla Recutita extract, and Rehmannia glutinosa extract. These ingredients will help restore and treat hair loss while strengthening and protecting the hair.

Hair Serum

The Best

Nioxin Night Density Rescue is suitable for all hair types. It’s an overnight treatment applied to the scalp. The invigorating, cooling serum helps reduce hair loss and increases hair density by stopping scalp oxidation overnight.

So, while this product alone won’t encourage growth, it will help with fall out. Paired with other Nioxin products that will assist with hair growth, this serum will help your hair grow thicker, longer, and smoother.

Runner-Up

While this serum may take a little bit longer to show improvement, if you stick it out, it’s worth it. VEGAMOUR GRO Hair Serum typically shows results in three months with maximum increased hair density by month four, according to their website. Using biomolecular technology, vegan ingredients, and science-backed results, this hair serum will increase hair density and reduce hair shedding.

“I need to re-order ASAP! The amount my hair has grown from one bottle and all the new hair coming in is insane! Even my hairdresser noticed a drastic difference!” stated one ecstatic customer.

Hair Mask

The Best

Luseta Biotin & Collagen Hair Mask is infused with Argan oil. The hydrating mask helps strengthen, thicken, and texturize the hair. Not to mention it will also increase overall volume. Formulated with collagen and sunflower seed oil, it moisturizes the hair and protects it from free radicals.

Runner-Up

Caffeine and ginseng are the hero ingredients in Marc Anthony’s Grow Long Hair Mask. An anti-breakage mask, this product smooths the cuticle of the hair, improves elasticity, and strengthens the hair.

“I have pretty thin curly hair. This hair mask makes my hair feel so soft but after using it for a week I notice[d] a huge difference in the texture of my hair. It feels so much stronger and healthier and adds the perfect amount of moisture to my curls! Will buy again when I run out. Oh and it smells AMAZING!” stated one reviewer.

Supplements

The Best

It’s always best to consult your doctor before starting supplements. And while many dietary supplements give unsupported claims, Nutrafol Women Hair Growth is actually backed by dermatologists and has clinical studies to back it up.

The supplement is formulated specifically for women. It targets root causes of hair loss like stress, metabolism, nutrition, and aging, along with others. According to their studies, 90% of women saw overall improvements in their hair in six months, and 84% saw less shedding after six months of use.

Runner-Up

The runner-up in the supplement category is Viviscal Women’s Hair Growth Supplement. The supplement also has studies to back up its claims. According to their studies, 94 percent of women saw an increase in volume, 92 percent had increased thickness, and 39 percent saw a decrease in hair shedding. The hair is strengthened and nourished, and breakage and thinning decline with consistent use.

“In a world where there are loads of hair products promising to do literally everything, this product actually works. I’ve always had thin hair but struggled with hair growth because of medicine I have to take but after using this for about 2 weeks or so, the hair grew in much thicker than ever before. My hair also has always broke easily but the strands are so much stronger which obviously keeps the hair on your head,” stated one Amazon customer.

