Pro Athlete and Famous Miss Universe Pageant Winner Reveal Baby Boy’s Birth

Model Olivia Culpo has welcomed her second child with her football player husband, Christian McCaffrey.

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The couple made the announcement in a joint post on Instagram.

“Roman Augustus McCaffrey 🤍 9/29/26,” the post’s caption reads.

The post shares a series of pictures taken in the hospital shortly after Roman’s birth. One sweet black-and-white photo features Culpo holding her newborn in the hospital bed, while another features a close-up of his sleeping face.

Also included is a selfie taken by McCaffrey in the operating room during Culpo’s C-section.

Photo Credit: Olivia Culpo/Instagram

They’re also parents to 14-month-old daughter Colette. So naturally, she is also featured in some of the pictures. Those pictures look like they were taken at the couple’s home, thanks to one shot of Culpo holding both of her kids on a bed with the family dog.

Other pictures feature the toddler staring in wonder at her new brother, including one of her and Culpo walking in a garden.

“Congratulations! 🫶,” McCaffrey’s team, the San Francisco 49ers, commented on the post.

“Congratulations 🎈🎊🍾🎉. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” actor Jeremy Renner added.

Fellow 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk also commented, writing “We love you so much Rome ❤️”

The couple announced Culpo’s pregnancy in an Instagram post on May 8.

“Best birthday gift ❤️ Baby #2 coming soon 🥹,” she captioned the post, featuring pictures of the family alongside sonogram pictures.