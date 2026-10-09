NFL Icon Mike Ditka Has Passed Away

Mike Ditka, the Pro Football Hall of Fame player who led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl championship as head coach, has died at 86.

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Ditka’s family announced his death Friday, remembering the NFL legend as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, according to ESPN.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka,” the family said in a statement. “While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family.”

“Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever,” the statement continued.

Ditka made his mark in the NFL as both a player and a coach. The Chicago Bears selected him in the first round of the 1961 NFL draft, and he quickly established himself as one of the league’s top tight ends.

He won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1961, earned five consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1961 to 1965 and received five All-Pro honors. He played for the Bears from 1961 to 1966, the Philadelphia Eagles from 1967 to 1968 and the Dallas Cowboys from 1969 to 1972.

Over his playing career, Ditka recorded 427 receptions for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl with Dallas and later became the first tight end inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ditka returned to Chicago as head coach in 1982. He led the Bears to their defining triumph in the 1985 season, when the team defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX.

His tough demeanor and blunt speaking style made him recognizable well beyond football. His signature look and no-nonsense personality also became part of his public image.

The Bears paid tribute to Ditka on Friday, highlighting his lasting influence on the franchise.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary and treasured Chicago Bear and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka,” the team said in a statement. “Mike’s impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable.”

The team also honored his role in bringing championships to Chicago and offered condolences to his family.

Ditka leaves behind a legacy that spans generations of NFL fans, remembered for his achievements on the field and his place in Bears history.