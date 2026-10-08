‘I Got 5 on It’ Hip-Hop Legend Recently Died: Family and Collaborators React to Tone Capone’s Passing

Tone Capone, the Bay Area hip-hop producer who created the beat for Luniz’s enduring hit “I Got 5 On It,” has died at 59.

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Family members shared news of Capone’s death online on Sept.13 after he died the previous day. No cause of death has been made public. Capone had lived in the Las Vegas area since 2021.

Born Anthony Douglas Gilmour in Berkeley, California, Capone grew up in North Oakland and developed his musical skills as a teenager. He learned to DJ while attending Berkeley High School and later began producing records under the name DJG.

Tony Capone’s Biggest Hit Was “I Got 5 On It”

Capone reached a wider audience in the 1990s after he worked with Oakland duo Luniz. He created the beat for “I Got 5 On It,” while Mike Marshall helped develop the song’s memorable hook. The 1995 track became a major crossover success and reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song became Capone’s signature production, but his catalog extended across the Bay Area and beyond. He produced records for E-40, Mac Dre, Celly Cel, 3X Krazy, Dru Down and other artists who helped define West Coast rap.

Capone also established important connections with Houston hip-hop. His work with Oakland rapper Seagram introduced him to producer Mike Dean, which helped Capone enter Scarface’s orbit. He subsequently contributed production to Scarface’s 1997 album The Untouchable, which earned platinum status. The album included “Smile,” featuring one of Tupac Shakur’s final recorded verses.

Capone remained active in music during his later years. He continued collaborating with artists and recently worked with Punjabi rapper Kanwar. He also worked at a hospital before retiring.

In 2019, Capone’s work found renewed attention after director Jordan Peele included “I Got 5 On It” in his horror movie Us.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from close friends and family.

A close friend wrote, “I had some great moments with my family under his direction and he always kept a close eye on me to make sure I was straight and I will be forever grateful and thankful to him.”