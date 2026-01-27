priscilla-presley-postpones-public-appearance

Priscilla Presley abruptly canceled a public appearance, taking to social media to break the news to fans.

In a Jan. 26 Instagram post, the 80-year-old confirmed that her Jan. 27 event, “Priscilla Presley: An Evening of Memories” at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center in Pinehurst, North Carolina, has been postponed.

“Postponed until April due to weather,” Presley wrote in the caption to the post, adding a rose emoji.

Of course, fans were incredibly understanding in the comments section when the actress and author postponed her appearance due to a severe winter storm impacting multiple states.

“Love you, my beautiful Priscilla. The weather has been awful. We have 12 inches of snow here. Better to be safe,” one top comment read.

Priscilla Presley Paid a Touching Tribute to Elvis on His Birthday Earlier This Month

The news follows Priscilla Presley honoring her late husband, rock legend Elvis Presley, earlier this month on what would have been his 91st birthday.

“It’s hard to believe you would be 91 today — surely just as handsome as ever,” she wrote on Jan. 8 over a candid photo of the two kissing, set to Bread’s 1970 hit, “Make It With You.”

“No one could ever truly understand the depth of what we shared. Our love never faded, even through the difficult times,” she continued.

“Each year, I celebrate your birthday quietly in my heart, knowing you are surrounded by the family you loved so deeply,” she added. “Happy Birthday, Elvis.”

Priscilla Presley on ‘The Late Show’ in September 2025. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

Priscilla met the King of Rock ’n’ Roll at age 14 and married him in Las Vegas in 1967. She explored their enduring connection in her 2025 memoir, Softly, As I Leave You.

“Even though we divorced,” she wrote, “Elvis and I remained together spiritually until he died.”