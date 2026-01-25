At Least 20 States Declare State of Emergency Amid Historic Winter Storm

With snow and ice set to hit the majority of the country on Sunday, at least 20 states have declared a state of emergency in preparation for the historic winter storm.

Videos by Suggest

According to ABC News, the following U.S. states have declared a state of emergency.

Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Lousiana

Maryland

Mississippi

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina,

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington, D.C., also declared a state of emergency.

Along with the state of emergency declarations, 12 states have activated their National Guard.

National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Steven Nordhau stated on X that the Guardsmen had been “working tirelessly alongside interagency partners to clear roads, help stranded motorists and support communities in need.”

“To everyone in the storm’s path: take all precautionary measures to stay safe,” he added. “The National Guard is #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere.”

The state of emergency declarations were also announced after more than 10,000 flights were canceled throughout the U.S. amid the winter storm. ABC News reported that American Airlines canceled 37% of its total flights. Approximately 85% of flights at LaGuardia National Airport were canceled.

According to PowerOutage.us, 898,646 people were without power as of 11 a.m. ET on Sunday.

President Trump Approves Emergency Funding For Multiple States Impacted By the Winter Storm

In a Truth Social statement, President Trump confirmed that he has approved emergency funding for multiple states impacted by the winter storm.

“I have just approved Emergency Declarations for Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and West Virginia,” he shared. “We are working closely with FEMA, Governors, and State Emergency Management teams to ensure the safety of everybody.”

Trump then added, “Stay Safe, and Stay Warm!”

He had also approved emergency funding for South Carolina and Virginia. “With the help of FEMA and our State partners, we will keep everyone safe,” Trump shared in that statement. “And make sure both States continue to monitor, and stay in touch with all States in the path of this storm.”

The winter storm is stretching from Mexico and Texas to northeastern Maine and into Canada. It is more than 2,000 miles in length.

Officials have confirmed that the storm has already caused five fatalities.