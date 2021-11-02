Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo Of Son Dressed Up For Halloween

Joining the Halloween fun, Princess Eugenie posted a cute photo of her baby boy August in costume yesterday.

Latest Photo Of Princess Eugenie’s Darling Son

Princess Eugenie is a member of the British royal family, being the second child of the Duke and Duchess of York, and the sixth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. On Halloween, she shared a photo of her six-month-old son in an adorable blue fuzzy monster costume playing with a plush toy minion.

The caption says, “.. wonder what they are talking about..” It was baby August’s first Halloween!

The photo was clearly a treat to royal fans, who took to the comments to share their delight. “Aww little August understood the assignment,” said one fan, with another adding, “Aww so sweet! Happy Halloween.” Princess Eugenie’s brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi responded with a laughing emoji and a heart.

On her Instagram Story, Princess Eugenie shared another photo of August, crawling with his orange horns pointing directly at mom. “At least my little Halloween monster is scary..,” she joked, referencing a pumpkin she carved that she posted earlier in her story.

August’s Birth in February

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son on February 9th, 2021 at The Portland Hospital. They named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. His middle name is a tribute to Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on April 9th.

Buckingham Palace had announced the birth in a statement. He is the first grandchild for Eugenie’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and the 12th great-grandchild for the Queen.

Celebrating the baby’s birth, the Duchess of York, called her grandson “a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family” in a post on Twitter.

“I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents,” she added.