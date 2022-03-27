Princess Eugenie Reportedly Planning Podcast On Sex Trafficking, Didn’t Talk To Prince Andrew For Month Following Settlement News

Princess Eugenie has not made any public statements about the sex trafficking scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew, but her new project seems to make her opinions on the situation very clear.

Eugenie Freezes Andrew Out, Launches Sex-Trafficking Awareness Podcast

According to the Daily Mail, Eugenie will spend the summer “doubling down” on her charity commitments, including her role as founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, “an independent collective whose mission is to bring change-makers together to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic.”

The princess is also planning to launch a series of podcasts that will focus on modern slavery, including sex trafficking. This seems like a pretty pointed response to her father’s recent legal battle. Andrew was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Guiffre. The pair met through notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew settled with Guiffre before the case went to trial, shelling out a reported £12 million. However, relations between the Duke of York and his daughter are seemingly still tense. Eugenie allegedly did not see or speak to her father until a month after his settlement with Guiffre, when they reunited recently at the family home, Royal Lodge.

“There has been disquiet about a rift between father and daughter and even between Princess Beatrice and Eugenie,” a royal source said, referring to Eugenie’s older sister. “There is a feeling that Beatrice is closer to her dad at the moment. But the party line is that any distance between members of the family could never last – they are too close for that.”

Her Visit To Cousin Prince Harry

While Eugenie seems to want to distance herself from her father’s scandal, she has no problem being seen with another controversial member of the royal family. The princess attended the Super Bowl with her cousin, Prince Harry, while she visited Los Angeles for the Frieze arts festival.

So far, she is the only member of the royal family who has been seen in public with Prince Harry since his return to England for an unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. Eugenie is also the only member of the royal family who has traveled to California since Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.

While Eugenie and Andrew appear to have mended fences in the aftermath of his settlement with Guiffre, it’s clear that the princess is ramping up her work in the fight to end sex trafficking in an attempt to distance herself from her father’s scandal.

