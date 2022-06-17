Princess Eugenie Divides Royal Fans After Seemingly Cutting Kate Middleton From Jubilee Instagram Post

Princess Eugenie accidentally stirred the hornet’s nest after she made a post dedicated to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth following the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Eugenie was accused of purposely cutting both Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles from a photo taken on the balcony during Trooping the Colour and some royal fans were furious. There’s another reason for the unfortunate cropping, however, that proves these fans were a bit too hasty with their criticism.

Princess Eugenie Blasted For Alleged Kate Middleton Crop Job

Though the British tabloids predicted there’d be major fireworks between the Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Cambridges, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the festivities went off without a hitch or hint of familial drama. That’s why some royal fans were surprised to see an Instagram post by Princess Eugenie that appeared to crop two major players in the royal family out of a photo with Queen Elizabeth.

RELATED: What Royal Engagement Ring Stones Mean: From Kate Middleton To Princess Eugenie

Eugenie posted a collection of 10 photos to her Instagram page that ranged throughout the long Jubilee weekend. The second photo, however, was a balcony shot of Queen Elizabeth standing with her heirs Prince Charles and Prince William alongside their respective wives Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton. Both royal women had been cropped out of the photo, which royal fans quickly picked up on.

The Original Photo

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Why did you cut out Kate???” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Oof that crop. Cheeky, Your Royal Highness.” Both comments came complete with laughing emojis, so it was clear that these two, at least, weren’t bothered by the appearance of a snub. Others, however, read Eugenie the riot act over her perceived “petty” action.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie, Husband To Move From England To Warmer Shores

“Well well [princess].. I discovered your account and there are almost no pictures of WK [William and Kate] or CC [Charles and Camilla] but there are pictures of HM’s [Harry and Meghan]. you even crop the photo. you make me sick with lies like #megxit…” one detractor wrote. A second said they’d “lost some respect” over the photo’s cropping, adding “Is that something your Grannie would approve of?”

“Lovely photos but why would you cut out the next two Queens, Carmilla and Catherine,” one follower asked, chiding, “Very petty my dear.” Yet another echoed that sentiment, adding that it “puts you in a bad light more than those you cut out.”

Click To The Second Photo To See The Crop

Several commenters connected the cropping to Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice’s close relationship with their cousin Prince Harry and his family. “So you cropped Camilla and Catherine out of the picture? How low can you go? Bootlicker for the Sussexes?” sneered one user.

A different writer menacingly warned, “Eugenie darling, be careful your country might boo you next,” in obvious reference to rumors that the crowd booed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle during their brief appearance at the Platinum Jubilee.

RELATED: Cheers Or Jeers For Sussexes? Social Media And British Tabloids Clash Over Reception For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

While the vitriol poured in, others tried to calm the rhetoric by pointing to the facts. It’s highly unlikely that Eugenie meant to crop Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton out of the photo. It would be deeply out of character for her to go out of her way to be openly snide towards a family member, especially on a public source like Instagram. Instead, this has all the hallmarks of a classic Instagram mistake.

The Facts Of The Matter

One follower stood up for Eugenie, insisting that the mom-of-one hadn’t cropped Middleton and Parker Bowles out on purpose. They explained, “Instagram won’t allow you to load vertical photos with horizontal ones. If you’ve ever loaded a post into Instagram you would know this. If the bulk of your photos are vertical as they are here then the horizontal ones included won’t show the entire length of the image.”

In conclusion, they blamed the uproar on “People trying to make mischief where there is none intended as per usual.” That certainly seems to be the case. Prince Louis, Middleton and William’s youngest child, was also cut out of the photo, which went largely unnoticed by the swarm of angry commenters. Cutting that adorable little troublemaker out of any photo has to be a mistake.

More Royal Stories From Suggest