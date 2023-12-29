‘Princess Diaries 3’ Confirmed, Coming to Disney

Fans have been hoping for a Princess Diaries 3 for going on two decades. However, things are shaping up that suggest it’s finally happening. Released in 2001, The Princess Diaries quickly captured the hearts of audiences, solidifying its position as one of the most cherished films of the early 2000s. Its immense popularity paved the way for a sequel in 2004.

In November 2022, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Aadrita Mukerji is currently writing a script for Princess Diaries 3, which will be produced by Disney. This highly anticipated film will serve as a continuation of the beloved series, rather than a reboot.

After the exciting announcement of the trequel, Anne Hathaway couldn’t contain her joy as she expressed her excitement at the overwhelming enthusiasm surrounding it. “We feel the exact same, and I know it’s probably very frustrating [to wait],” Hathaway told People in early 2023. However, she warned fans that it could be a slow go for Princess Diaries 3. “It’s a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now because this is how long it actually takes to make things.”

Stars Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews Seem Open to a ‘Princess Diaries 3’

It should be noted that Hathaway doesn’t have a set deal to return for a sequel. She also hasn’t commented on whether or not she would be part of the project. However, in the past, she has seemed very open to the prospect of a Princess Diaries 3.

“I would more than entertain it [Princess Diaries 3], I’m pulling for it,” Anne told Entertainment Tonight back in 2022. She would also love to see her co-star, veteran actor Julie Andrews, return. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

In April 2023, Julie Andrews was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight about the progress of Princess Diaries 3. Though the Mary Poppins legend didn’t say no to the idea, she is clearly out of the loop. “Nope, none—not that I’m aware of,” she quickly replied. “You have to ask somebody else.”

One big change for Princess Diaries 3 is it would require a new director. Garry Marshall, renowned for his work on iconic films such as Pretty Woman, helmed the first two installments of the beloved Princess Diaries series. The anticipation for a third movie began in 2016 when Marshall disclosed his discussions with Disney regarding The Princess Diaries 3. Regrettably, shortly thereafter, Marshall passed away at the age of 81.