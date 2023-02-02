Anne Hathaway Beckons Memories Of Her Catwoman Days In Her Head-To-Toe Leopard Print Ensemble That Somehow Isn’t Tacky

Fashion events are a time for people to go all out, and this year’s Paris Fashion Week was no exception. While most people were talking about Kylie Jenner’s eye-catching lion-head gown, we couldn’t stop looking at Anne Hathaway’s bedazzled Valentino big cat-inspired look.

The actress wore a spaghetti-strap bedazzled mini dress; the gems made a glamorous leopard pattern on the dress. She accessorized with tights that also featured the sparkly cat-inspired motif, leopard print stilettos, and a matching clutch.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Leopard print is always tricky to pull off, especially when it’s a head-to-toe look. However, Hathaway’s look is the perfect example of how to wear the pattern well.

The actress’ bottom half was covered with the gemstone animal print, but she balanced the dramatic look by showing plenty of skin up top. The tights were sheer as well, keeping things light behind the gems.

Hathaway’s accessories were also perfectly picked to keep her Valentino look from feeling overpowering. Her shoes and clutch were leopard print, but by choosing a darker version of the print and keeping the pieces sleek and subtle, Hathway avoided any clashing.

With such a bold look, it’s no surprise Hathaway went simple when it came time for hair and makeup. She sported on-theme cat eye makeup and long, loose waves.

This outfit is classic Valentino. The Italian fashion house goes for eye-catching features, whether it’s the bright pink outfits and accessories from their Fall/Winter 2022 collection or the bedazzled looks they sent down the runway at 2023’s Paris Fashion Week.

It’s no surprise Hathaway brought some big cat energy to Paris Fashion Week. She famously played Catwoman in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises where, in addition to the trademark leather catsuit and mask, she also wore a series of classic little black dresses.

The pattern on her outfit wasn’t the only thing getting wild at the Valentino show. A video taken at an afterparty shows Hathway letting loose on the dancefloor to LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade.” The video quickly went viral, with fans calling her “the love of my life” and a “queen.”

we don’t deserve anne hathaway pic.twitter.com/3aSrtnFtdy — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) January 27, 2023

Hathaway’s high-fashion look is a perfect example of how to rock a bold pattern without looking over-the-top, and yet another reminder that the actress’ fashion choices are always pitch perfect.