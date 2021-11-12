Princess Diana’s Ex-Bodyguard Reveals What He Thought Of Kristen Stewart’s Performance In ‘Spencer’

Kristin Stewart is getting praise for her star turn as Princess Diana in Spencer, and the critics aren’t the only ones loving her performance. Diana’s former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, has spoken out about Stewart’s portrayal as the princess.

Diana’s Bodyguard: Stewart’s Performance Is ‘Closest To Her’

“Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she’s the closest to her,” he told People. “She managed to perfect her mannerisms.”

Wharfe served as Diana’s bodyguard from 1989 to 1993, which means he was her bodyguard during the period the movie takes place: Christmas, 1991. The film takes a deeper look at Diana’s struggles as her marriage to Prince Charles imploded.

“It was purgatory for her,” Wharfe shared, saying that the princess “confined herself to spending time in the kitchen with the chef or with people like me, in the hope that time would while away, and she could get back to London.”

How Accurate Is ‘Spencer’?

While the movie’s story is based on real events, it is not an entirely accurate depiction of her time at the royal estate, Sandringham, that Christmas. The movie announces its departure from reality right from the start, with a disclaimer popping up on the screen: “This is a fable from a true tragedy.”

Stewart herself has commented on what it was like to become Diana, saying that putting on a replica of the princess’ iconic wedding dress was particularly disturbing: “Putting that on was a spooky day.”

“Even though I play her as a speculatively 29, 30-year-old person, we still wanted to give a taste of the scope of her life,” the Twilight star shared. “Kind of touch on every part.” The actress is garnering lots of critical acclaim for her performance as Diana, with many predicting that an Oscar nomination is on the way.

Spencer isn’t the only piece of media depicting the popular princess. In addition to the ongoing storyline featuring her in Netflix’s The Crown, the streaming service also released a recorded version of the Broadway production Diana: The Musical. Even 20 years later, the public is still mesmerized by Princess Diana.