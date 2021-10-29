Princess Diana’s ‘Devastating’ Pre-Wedding Confession, Prince Charles’ Climate Controversy And More Royal News

Each week brings more royal news and this past week was a gold mine of scandals, feuds, and revelations about dearly departed royal members.

A new docuseries has unveiled never-before-seen secrets about the night before Princess Diana and Prince Charles were married, including the heartbreaking confession the heir to the throne made to his soon-to-be bride.

In other news, Prince Charles’ well-known passion for environmental issues has come back to bite him according to one columnist, who went so far as to call the Prince of Wales “out of touch” with the common people.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Meghan Markle’s father continues his tirade of negativity against his daughter and son-in-law, including new details about his proposed plan to sue the couple for access to his grandchildren.

We won’t tease you with the scandalous details any longer. Let’s get right into the need-to-know royal news that’s gripping us this week.

Friend Of Princess Diana Says Prince Charles Made ‘Devastating’ Confession Before Wedding

(Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Diana’s former astrologer is speaking out about the late royal’s relationship with Prince Charles as part of a new docuseries covering Diana’s life. Apparently, Diana’s 15-year marriage to the Prince of Wales was doomed from the very beginning once Charles made a shocking and “devastating” confession on the eve of their wedding.

Read what Charles allegedly told Diana that caused her to nearly back out of the marriage through here.

Thomas Markle Reveals He’s Talked With ‘Many Lawyers’ About Seeing Grandkids

(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Thomas Markle is once again causing trouble for his daughter and son-in-law thanks to a recent Good Morning Britain interview. During the talk, Thomas revealed that he’s already spoken with “many lawyers” concerning his attempts to meet his grandchildren Archie and baby Lilibet Diana.

He also directed some barbed remarks towards Prince Harry while sharing this latest update in his feud with the Sussexes, which can be read here.

Prince Charles Criticized Over Response To Controversial London Protests

(Mircea Rosca/Shutterstock.com)

A series of eco-protests rocked the city of London recently and Prince Charles’ seeming lackluster response has one columnist in a rage. The writer went so far as to say Charles comes across as “an interesting though dotty professor who is worryingly out of touch with the lives of ordinary people.”

What did Charles say to evoke this response? Click here to find out.

