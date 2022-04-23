Princess Diana Inspired This Spring Trend We Can’t Get Enough Of

When it comes to royal fashions, no one had better style than the late Princess Diana. From casual wear to formal gowns, Diana could seemingly do no wrong when it came to creating looks that would be replicated for years to come. Her daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who recently mirrored one of Diana’s iconic outfits, have certainly taken up her stylish mantel, they still haven’t come close to the cultural impact Diana had on the world of fashion even now, several decades after her tragic death.

Princess Diana was a worldwide sensation, and though it was her noble and charitable acts that gained her international respect and love, it was her unwavering sense of style that drew many to her in the first place. Of course, her infamous drama with ex-husband Prince Charles amid revelations about his affair with his future wife Camilla Parker Bowles also served as fodder for gossip-hungry tabloids, which is how some people were introduced to Diana.

Some Of Princess Diana’s Best High Fashion Looks

Princess Diana (1961 – 1997) arriving at the Serpentine Gallery, London, in a gown by Christina Stambolian, June 1994. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Getty Images)

That being said, her individuality was a breath of fresh air in an institution that had long had a reputation for being rigid and overly concerned with traditions. As a fashion icon, Diana again provided that same rush of fresh air when it came to her outfit choices, both for the many formal events she attended as well as her entirely enviable streetwear.

Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute dinner dance in Sydney on October 31, 1996 for her first engagement in Australia. Diana is in Sydney on a four-day private visit and to attend various fund raising functions. / AFP PHOTO / Torsten BLACKWOOD (Photo credit should read TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

While it was her formal wear that made her the darling of every charitable gala or while attending a gallery, it was her casual wear that’s had a lasting impact on how every generation after her has dressed during this the most wonderful and balmy part of the year.

No One Can Beat Diana’s Streetwear Game

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Britain’s Princess of Wales departs her London health club 20 November before her controversial TV interview later this evening. The Princess is expected to divulge her life with Prince Charles after their marriage. (JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images)

The spring: when the weather is neither hot nor cold and can bring either sunniness or rain. It’s the onset of this unpredictable season, which means it’s time for Princess Diana’s most iconic outfit choices ever: the cozy warm sweatshirt and breezy biker shorts combo for a warmer day.

Sunglasses are optional, but chunky athletic shoes and white socks are required. It’s the perfect outfit for a chilly morning that turns into a sunny afternoon. Run errands or hit up the gym like Diana did, there’s really no wrong way to go with this versatile look.

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) with Prince William at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, 2nd May 1988. She is wearing a British Lung Foundation sweatshirt. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

On days when it’s a bit colder, there are a few alterations you can make based on another of our favorite streetwear ensembles Diana wore. In this photo, she rocks a gray sweatshirt under an oversized men’s blazer. She keeps the casual yet chic look going with her slim-fitting jeans and brown boots.

To top it all off, quite literally, Diana also wore a pair of dark sunglasses and a baseball cap. It’s not like she could actually go incognito, so we assume these accessories were in deference to a particularly sunny London day.

