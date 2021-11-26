Princess Diana Gave Prince William A Very Inappropriate Cake On His 13th Birthday

Just like any other family, the royals love to tease each other. Princess Diana made Prince William blush on his 13th birthday with her choice of cake decoration. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, the princess wanted to poke fun at William’s love of supermodels. She did so with a cake shaped like a pair of boobs.

‘That Was Just To Embarrass William,’ Chef Shares

“He was really into Cindy Crawford and he put a poster on his wall. Princess Diana invited three supermodels, [including] Christy Turlington, to come over and have tea with them,” McGrady shared. “And when I opened my refrigerator door in the kitchen, she had actually ordered a cake with a huge pair of naked boobs, and that was just to embarrass William.”

He continued, “So the butler took the cake in. They all sang happy birthday, William turned bright red, and Harry said, ‘Wow! Can I have that cake for my birthday?’ So Harry was always the fun one. Harry was always the mischievous one.”

McGrady’s Insights On The Royals

McGrady worked as Queen Elizabeth’s chef for 11 years before moving to Kensington Palace to cook for Diana and the princes until her death in 1997. He spent four years with the family, so McGrady got to know all three of the royals very well. “The Princess loved embarrassing people in the nicest way, in a fun way, whether it was telling a dirty, risqué joke – which usually got me,” McGrady shared.

The chef also had some insights on the princes, saying, “Looking at the two of them, William is sort of very reserved and very deep like his father, and Harry’s the party one, the fun one, and he reminds me so much of the princess. Not just the fun side, but the way he is with children, the way he just finds it easy to be around children, and the way he reacts to all of the charity work, the incredible work that he’s done for the Invictus Games and things.”

Even though the two princes are having their differences at the moment, William and Harry came together earlier this year to commemorate their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday with a statue at Kensington Palace.