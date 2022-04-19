What Princess Diana Would Have Thought Of Camilla Parker Bowles Becoming Queen Consort, According To Royal ‘Expert’

One of the most famous royal scandals was the affair Prince Charles had with Camilla Parker Bowles for the entirety of his marriage to Princess Diana. However, while the two were never friendly, one royal insider is claiming Diana would have given her blessing to Camilla as she prepares to take on the role of Queen Consort.

Royal Insider Claims Diana Would Have Supported Camilla

Charles and Parker Bowles had been romantically involved long before he ever met Diana, and the couple did not stop their relationship upon his marriage. Diana famously described the situation as having three people in marriage, and the affair was one of the contributing factors to Charles and Diana’s divorce.

Diana and Parker Bowles famously did not get along while they were both competing for Charles’ attention, but most assume that, had she lived, Diana would have eventually made peace with Parker Bowles.

Royal author and longtime friend of Diana, Stewart Pearce, is going one step further, and claiming that Diana would have given her support to the Duchess of Cornwall. Pearce, who also served as the princess’ vocal coach, said that Diana would have been “in full support” of the queen’s decision to name Parker Bowles the Queen Consort.

“She would have had 26 years of living with the idea of separation,” he explained. “At the very core of Diana’s being, she was one of the most generous, one of the most kind, one of the most gracious people I’ve ever met.”

“Measuring the way that Camilla has been over the last 25 years, and particularly over the last 17 years in a relationship with Charles… I feel that she has been extraordinary in the role that she’s performed,” Pearce continued. “She’s taken it almost like a duck to water, obviously she’s had the unbelievable support of the Queen, her husband, and, when he was alive, Prince Philip.”

Pearce: ‘They Would Not Be The Greatest Of Friends’

However, while Pearce maintains that the two women would have mended fences over time, he does admit that it’s unlikely Diana and Parker Bowles would have been friends. “I am sure they would regard one another with great interest and great curiosity,” he said. “But, of course, they are very, very different women. They would not be the greatest of friends.”

While we’ll never really know how Diana would have reacted to Parker Bowles’ role in the royal family, it does seem fair to assume that she would have had time to get used to the idea that the Duchess of Cornwall would ascend to the throne alongside Charles.

