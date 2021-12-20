Princess Diana’s Iconic Makeup Trend Is Coming Back Into Style

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Besides her humanitarian and philanthropic endeavors, Princess Diana will always be remembered for her grace, elegance, and head-turning glamour. As a style icon, she never failed to impress, whether in a wedding gown with a 25-foot train or in her coveted “revenge dress,” combined with her signature locks.

Although Princess Di was privy to the latest fashions, she was also famed for her unique use of make-up. In fact, her striking eyeliner looks were among her most memorable.

Princess Diana’s Signature Blue Eyeliner

In terms of her style, the late princess was known to be experimental. The same was true of her makeup. A number of early pictures of Princess Di showed the princess wearing the electric blue liner along her upper and lower waterlines, providing a pop of color to her stunning blue eyes.

In addition to her engagement photo, Princess Diana’s electric blue eyeliner is an iconic look that is seen in some of her earliest Vogue photoshoots. Lord Snowdon’s official portrait of Diana even features this bold look.

(Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Clayton Howard, a veteran makeup artist, commissioned by Lord Snowdon shared an archive face chart from one of Diana’s photoshoots. And, the face chart revealed that one of the products used was Elizabeth Arden’s Blue kohl 636 eyeliner pencil.

But, as time went on, Diana’s electric blue hue faded and she began to transition to a more natural look. Coincidentally, this took place once she met her new makeup artist Mary Greenwell.

Why Did Princess Diana Say Goodbye To Her Signature Blue Eyeliner?

According to Yahoo, Greenwell, Princess Diana’s former makeup artist, commented that Diana’s iconic blue eyeliner may not have been the best choice for someone of British royalty.

“[Diana] was someone who was in the public eye presenting herself all the time to the public. It isn’t particularly appropriate to go on changing your look every five seconds,” Greenwall explained. “She did change her makeup a bit. It’s just that it wasn’t changed dramatically. I think dramatic change is not really something for somebody who’s in the White House or in office or in a royal family, as it’s just not really appropriate.”

Diana switched to a softer, more natural looking aesthetic with the advice of her makeup artist. In addition to hinting that it was the right move that the princess gave up her girlish blue, Greenwall also noted, “I think beiges and browns are just so much prettier. Simple as that.”

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard)

Yet, no matter how Greenwall feels about beige and brown, certain celebrities seem to be embracing the blue. Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra, and Sophie Turner have all been spotted wearing the striking shade. It’s clear to see Diana’s trademark hue is in the spotlight once more.

In order to recreate Princess Diana’s most iconic beauty look, you’ll need to find a reliable dupe. Unfortunately, Elizabeth Arden’s Blue kohl 636 pencil is no longer available. We think Charlotte Tilbury’s Eye Color Magic Liner Duo Super Blue comes in as a close second. It features a vivid blue shade similar to Diana’s.

