Princess Charlotte Set To Inherit This Piece Of Grandmother Princess Diana’s History

There are plenty of perks to being a princess, from attending fancy parties to living in a castle. One of those perks is all the stunning jewelry the royals get to wear, and Princess Charlotte is set to inherit some great pieces from her grandmother, Princess Diana.

The Spencer Tiara’s Family History

There are all sorts of beautiful pieces of jewelry Charlotte might get to wear, from diamond necklaces to gold rings. However, one of the most famous pieces is the Spencer Tiara. It was worn by Diana on her wedding day in 1981.

The tiara was also worn by Diana’s sisters, Baroness Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, on their wedding days. It was inherited by their father, Earl John Spencer, in the mid-seventies.

The Spencer Tiara is currently on display at Sotheby’s auction house as part of their Power & Image: Royal & Aristocratic Tiaras exhibition in London. According to them, the tiara will be inherited by Princess Charlotte.

Sotheby’s Claims Tiara Will Go To Princess Charlotte

“Having been worn by Princess Diana at her wedding, the Spencer Tiara is one of the most famous diadems in modern history,” the Sotheby’s catalog reads. “The tiara is reported to have been created originally in 1767 for Viscountess Montagu and remodeled by Garrard in the 1930s: the central motif was purportedly gifted by Lady Sarah Spencer to Viscountess Althorp, the grandmother of Princess Diana, in 1919, after which further motifs were added, resulting in the design we see today.”

“In the mid-1970s, John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer, inherited the tiara,” it continued. “It was subsequently worn by all three of his daughters at their wedding: Lady Jane in 1978; Lady Sarah in 1980; and finally Lady Diana the following year, in 1981. The tiara was most recently worn by Celia McCorquodale – niece of the 10th Earl Spencer Charles — at her wedding in the Spring of 2018. The Spencer Tiara is now set to be inherited by Princess Charlotte.”

Could One Of Charlotte’s Spencer Cousins Get The Tiara?

While Sotheby’s claims Charlotte will get the crown, the Spencer Tiara is currently in the possession of Diana’s brother Charles, the ninth Earl of Spencer. Charles has five daughters from his three marriages, so they could possibly get first dibs on the tiara.

Whether Charlotte inherits the Spencer Tiara or not, it’s safe to say that she will have plenty of other pieces of jewelry to wear, whether it’s an ornate tiara from her late grandmother, or one of the many spectacular pieces that have been gifted to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, over the years. Jewelry remains an important and symbolic part of the royal family.

More From Suggest

Charles Spencer Shares Amazing Throwback Of Princess Diana As A Toddler



A Sneak Peek Into Kate Middleton’s Experience Of Dating A Prince



Princess Diana Inspired Fashion Trends To Expect This Spring/Summer Season