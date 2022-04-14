Princess Charlene Has Still Not Returned To Royal Duties A Month After Stay In $56K Per Week Health Facility

Princess Charlene of Monaco made headlines when it was revealed she was admitted to a Swiss luxury clinic for “profound general fatigue” last November. However, despite leaving the clinic last month, the princess has still not returned to royal life.

Princess Charlene’s Stay At Pricey Health Clinic

People around the world knew something was wrong in the Monegasque royal family after Princess Charlene left the country, staying in her native South Africa for ten months. Within days of her return to Monaco, she was admitted to a 43-000 euro-per-week Swiss luxury clinic, where she was treated for four months.

The facility, now known to be the ‘Clinic les Alpes’ near Montreux, a resort town on Lake Geneva, is one of the best mental health and addiction clinics in the world. According to the clinic’s website, it offers “individual programmes designed for each patient, together with hospitality services” — all for the steep price of 45,000 Swiss francs per week ($56,000). The high-end facility offers amenities like a restaurant with in-house chefs, a spa, a pool, and suite renovations for any new patients who aren’t fans of the current decor.

In a statement released by the palace, the royal family said that Charlene would be continuing her recovery before fully returning to royal life. ‘”The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen her health, before gradually resuming her official duties and commitments,” the statement read.

“In accordance with her doctors and while her recovery is going well, their royal highnesses have agreed together that Princess Charlene can now continue her convalescence in the principality with her husband and their children,” the statement continued. “The coming weeks should enable her to recover completely in order to be able to resume her official duties progressively.”

Prince Albert: ‘This Has Nothing To Do With Our Relationship’

The palace is also denying any rumors of a rift between Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert. The two wed in 2011 and share twins Gabriella and Jacques. Albert himself spoke out about the rumors, saying, “I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.”

“She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally,” the prince continued. “She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.” Charlene was

While the royals are trying to present a united front, rumors are still swirling about Charlene and Albert’s marriage, from infidelity to stories of the couple living apart even before the princess’ time in South Africa. Only time will tell if Charlene will ever return to royal life alongside her husband.

