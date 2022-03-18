Why Princess Beatrice Is Still Living In St. James Palace Despite Buying New Home

Princess Beatrice has called St. James Palace her home for years now. The oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson shared the four-bedroom home with her younger sister Princess Eugenie before the royal siblings were married to their respective husbands. While the younger of the two princesses has since moved into her own famous digs, Beatrice has remained. Here’s everything we know about her family’s future housing plans.

Princess Beatrice’s Royal Lodging Options

As a member of the royal family, Princess Beatrice has a number of options as to where to live with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their new daughter, baby Sienna. She could live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, which is where she was raised and where her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, currently reside. That’s what her younger sister Princess Eugenie did during the early stages of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, as well as the couple’s son August, now live in their royal cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s old home, Frogmore Cottage. Though it might be tight quarters, with the charming and recently renovated cottage house boasting a reported five bedrooms, if Beatrice were so inclined, she could no doubt resume living with her sister.

Instead, Beatrice and her small family have continued to reside in a four-bedroom flat in St. James Palace, which is where she and Eugenie lived out their days as bachelorettes. The estate, located in the London suburb of Westminster, is no doubt a perfectly wonderful place to bask in the joys of new motherhood, but it’s not where she and her Italian count husband plan on raising their new daughter.

St. James Palace, Where Beatrice Currently Lives

(Christophe Cappelli/Shutterstock.com)

In the summer of 2021, just a year after their secret, surprise wedding and just a few months before Beatrice gave birth to baby Sienna, Mozzi and Beatrice purchased a farmhouse in Cotswolds, an area in south-central England renowned for its rolling hills and charming towns.

All About Her New Cotswolds Home

Though the home is absolutely dreamy, Beatrice and her family still haven’t moved in. According to reports, the farmhouse has six bedrooms and reportedly cost the couple £3.5 million. Before the couple could move in, some renovations had to be made.

So far, it would appear that a majority of those projects had been completed, but there is apparently still work to be done to convert an outbuilding into guest quarters. Security measures are also being added to protect the home’s new royal occupants. A six-foot-tall fence is being installed to ward off trespassers, like the one who got uncomfortably close to Queen Elizabeth last year.

Overall, the property seems wonderful. In addition to the added privacy and space the family gets compared to what they had at St. James Palace, there’s also the added bonus of a swimming pool and tennis court. Mozzi’s parents also live in the Cotswolds. That’ll make family get-togethers all the easier now that there’s a second grandchild, in addition to Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship, to spoil.

More Royal News From Suggest

Thomas Markle Says He Has Evidence In Lawsuit Against Meghan Markle



Queen Elizabeth Addresses Whether She Will Step Down As Queen



Surprising Facts About The Most Iconic Royal Tiaras