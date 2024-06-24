Princess Anne Hospitalized With Head Injuries Following ‘Incident’ at Her Home

Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, is currently being hospitalized after suffering head injuries from “an incident.”

According to Buckingham Palace, Princess Anne endured the “incident” at her home on June 23. The palace released a statement detailing her injuries.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” the statement read.

Additionally, “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol.” This is merely “a precautionary measure for observation.” Thankfully, Princess Anne “is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” the palace continued.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.”

Princess Anne Hospitalized After Suffering Head Injuries After ‘Incident’ at Her Home

The palace’s statement didn’t detail the happening. However, a royal source told CNN that she “was walking near horses” when the incident occurred.

Additionally, “While the exact cause of these injuries is unconfirmed, Princess Anne’s medical team say that her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs,” CNN reported.

Thankfully, she seems to be recovering well with the support of her family.