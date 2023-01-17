Princess Anne Took A Play Out Of Kate Middleton’s Playbook With Symbolic Brooch

The royal family is famous for not making public statements—one of Queen Elizabeth’s mottos was “Never complain, never explain.” However, there are a few ways the royals can subtly signal things to the public, and that includes jewelry. Princess Anne recently took a page from the Princess of Wales’ book by choosing a particularly powerful brooch.

Princess Anne’s Subtle Show Of Support To UK Troops

Princess Anne visited Cyprus, touring the Presidential palace with President Nicos Anastasiades. For the engagement, she wore a gray suit and striped button down shirt, with her hair pinned back in her usual bun.

She accessorized the suit with a very significant pin on her lapel. The princess sported a Royal Logistics Corps Lapel Badge. The piece is small and plastic, featuring a crest and the French phrase “Honi soit qui mal y pense.” This translates to “Shame on him who thinks evil of it.” At the bottom of the pin, “We Sustain” is printed.

Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal, is welcomed by Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential palace in Nicosia, during an official visit on January 11, 2023. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou/AFP via Getty Images)

While most members of the royal family are seen wearing pretty pricey pieces of jewelry, the princess’ pin costs just £5.95 ($7.25). The pin is worn to signify an affiliation with the Royal Logistic Corps, which is the largest corps in the British Army. It provides logistical support functions to the Army.

It makes sense that Princess Anne would be supporting this branch of the British Army. She is the Colonel in Chief of the British Army’s Intelligent Corps. It’s also assumed that Anne wore this pin to support and honor the British soldiers who are currently serving in Cyprus with a United Nations peacekeeping force.

Kate Middleton’s Meaningful Jewelry Choices

Princess Anne is far from the only member of the British royal family who sends messages through their jewelry choices. Kate Middleton typically chooses significant pieces that mirror either the event she is at, or current events in the world at large.

Middleton memorably supported the people of Ukraine in their ongoing conflict with Russia with her jewelry during last year’s Commonwealth services. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the same sapphire-and-diamond earrings and necklace she wore when meeting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, Olena, in 2020.

While the members of the royal family prefer to let their spokespeople relay official messages to the public, they do like to make their feelings known from time to time. Princess Anne’s subtle nod to the UK’s troops in Cyprus was a small but meaningful tribute to her nation’s soldiers.