Royal Parenting Woes: Prince Williams Shares The Struggles He And Kate Face With Prince George

The royal family is pretty far from normal, but when it comes to dealing with their children, Prince William and Kate Middleton are facing a struggle that is all too familiar to most parents.

While visiting the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) headquarters, William spoke about the couple’s children — 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis.

Talking about George, the prince said that he enjoys video games but, like most parents, he and Middleton are “trying to regulate” his screen time. He added that, while Charlotte and Louis “are a bit too small at the moment…they love the films.”

So, do William and Middleton have any plans to add another member to their family? On a recent visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, England, they met with staff and families.

While Middleton held a baby girl, William joked, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” It took a minute for the duchess to return the baby to her parents and William chimed in again with, “Don’t take her with you.”

Their Time In The Country

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been spending a lot more time with their family, hanging out in Berkshire, where Middleton grew up. “It’s where Kate was raised and the place they feel most comfortable as a family whenever they go to visit which is a lot more often than people realize,” an inside source shared with Us Weekly.

“The country life suits them so much better in terms of the pace and environment, plus it’s not too far from London when they need to commute,” the source continued. They also shared that the couple loves the area because they can “blend in with locals and not be bothered.”

“The plan is to spend plenty more time with the Middletons in Buckleberry, which won’t be far from the new residence William and Kate have earmarked as their new primary residence,” the inside source said. “The whole family is extremely excited and can’t wait.”

What Middleton Wants Her Kids To Remember

On a 2020 appearance on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast, Middleton talked about her desire for her kids to have good memories of their childhood. When asked about what she would want her children to remember about their childhood, she said, “I thought that was a really good question because actually if you really think about that, is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their math and spelling homework over the weekend? Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that haven’t worked because it’s too wet?”

“That’s what I would want them to remember,” she continued. “Those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember. Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”

