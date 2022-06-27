The Hilarious Prank A Young Prince William Played On Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie

Prince William is thought of as one of the more responsible royals these days, especially as he gets closer to the day he takes the throne. However, some remember when the prince didn’t behave quite so well. A former palace chef has recently shared a story about a prank William played on his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

William’s Easter Prank

William’s prank took place at Easter time. The royal family typically spends the holiday at Windsor Castle, attending a service at St. George’s Chapel, then coming back to the castle to eat a meal together. Darren McGrady, a former royal chef, shared that one Easter when the royals were children, he decided to prepare a special holiday treat for them: a chocolate egg with a Hickory Dickory Dock theme.

“[The chocolate egg] had a clock on the top striking one and a sugared mouse peeking out of a mousehole,” McGrady explained. “We sent it up to the nursery on the silver tray, but 15 minutes later the Footman brought it back.

RELATED: Video Of Prince William, Harry As Kids Is Proof Their Sibling Rivalry Started Young

“He said, ‘Nanny asked me to return this. Prince William has just stood on a chair and bitten the mouse’s head off, frightening Beatrice and Eugenie,’” the former chef laughed. He quickly whipped up another chocolate egg for the children, but said, “I think Nanny put the egg out of William’s reach to make sure it didn’t happen again.”

William And His Grandmother Share A Sweet Tooth

It’s no surprise William was so eager to dig into the chocolate egg. According to McGrady, the prince is a major chocoholic—just like his grandmother, the queen. McGrady shared that he prepared a chocolate biscuit cake for the queen’s birthday every year, and that it quickly became a favorite dessert for William, too. The Duke of Sussex loved it so much that he even requested the cake be made for his groom’s cake at his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

William doesn’t pull as many pranks and practical jokes these days—he leaves the silly behavior up to his kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis—but McGrady’s story about the prince is a nice reminder that the heir to the throne has a sense of humor.

More From Suggest