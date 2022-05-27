Prince William Reportedly ‘Wary’ Of Prince Harry Using Private Chats During Jubilee In Netflix Shows, Dubious Source Claims

After months of speculation, it’s finally been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be traveling to the UK for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. Many are excited to see the couple rejoin the royal family, but according to palace insiders, Prince William is “wary” of his brother’s impending visit.

Why William Is Worried About Harry’s Visit

Over the past few years, William and Harry have had their ups and downs, and things are still tense between the brothers. Some of that is due to the comments Harry and Markle made during their infamous interview with Oprah.

The prince was said to be very hurt by his brother’s allegations of racism in the family and Markle’s claim that Kate Middleton brought her to tears. With this upcoming visit, a royal insider alleges William is worried Harry will air more dirty laundry.

“William wants to talk to Harry to try to heal the rift between them but he’s fearful it will find its way onto Netflix, Oprah, or into Harry’s upcoming book,” the source said. They also said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are worried that Harry and Markle might pull some kind of “stunt” during their visit and take the focus away from Queen Elizabeth.

Will Harry And Meghan Pull A Publicity ‘Stunt’ While They’re In The UK?

Royal biographer Tom Bower said, “William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight. Kate and William would be foolish not to be suspicious and would be unwise not to be cautious.”

Even though many are siding with these royal experts and expecting some sort of publicity stunt from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it seems unlikely. The couple visited the queen while on their way to the Netherlands for this year’s Invictus Games with little fanfare.

William And Charles Think Harry And Meghan ‘Have Caused Nothing But Chaos’

By all accounts, Harry and Markle are planning to keep a low profile while in the UK. For example, they will not be joining the rest of the royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping of the Colour.

Also, while William might not be greeting his brother and sister-in-law with open arms, Queen Elizabeth seems more than happy to have the couple back by her side. According to one report, the queen actually wanted the couple to be on the balcony with the rest of the working royals but was talked out of it by William and Prince Charles.

“They feel that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused nothing but chaos since moving to America with their endless tell-alls and interviews throwing shade at the royal family,” the source said. “They think it would be hypocritical of Harry and Meghan acting all smiles and waving to the crowds from the balcony like they’re one big, happy family.”

William and Charles might not be happy to see Harry and Markle, but it seems like the rest of the world—including Queen Elizabeth—is excited to see the couple rejoin the rest of the royal family.

More From Suggest

Prince William, Kate Middleton Photographed Breaking Royal Protocol For Fan



Royal Expert Reveals Prince Harry Was Always Looking For Way Out Of The Family, Meghan Showed Him How



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly ‘Desperate For Cash,’ Supposedly Using Queen For Money, Sketchy Source Says