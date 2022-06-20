Exploring The Rumor Prince William Allegedly ‘Wary’ Of Spending Time With Prince Harry 

Many thought that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent visit to the UK meant that the ice was thawing between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royals, but according to one source, Prince William is still “wary” of spending time with his little brother.

Why Didn’t Prince William’s Kids Attend Lilibet’s Birthday Party?

While Harry, Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet were in England for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, their daughter celebrated her first birthday. According to a palace insider, the couple invited William, Kate Middleton, and their kids to a birthday party at their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Wales that day with two of their three children—Prince George and Princess Charlotte—attending another Platinum Jubilee event. According to Page Six, Harry and Markle’s family didn’t spend any one-on-one time with William and Middleton’s.

RELATED: Video Of Prince William, Harry As Kids Is Proof Their Sibling Rivalry Started Young

“Things are still fraught—William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterwards,” one royal insider dished. However, the lack of a personal visit between the two families might also be due to the shortness of Harry and Markle’s visit.

The couple left the UK the Sunday after the celebrations kicked off on June 2. Some thought this might have indicated a fight between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royals, but apparently, their return was pre-planned.

The Royal Kids Who Did Show Up To The Party

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their kids didn’t take Harry and Markle up on their birthday party invitation, the couple’s official Twitter account did post in honor of Lilibet’s birthday.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis might not have been able to make it to Lilibet’s party, but there were plenty of other royal kids who attended. Zara and Mike Tindall’s kids—Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1—were expected to show, as well as Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly’s daughters, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.

While some may see the absence of William, Kate, and their kids as a snub to Harry and Markle, it’s safe to assume that the only reason they didn’t make it to the party was because of prior commitments to show up at Jubilee celebrations. Maybe we can expect a royal playdate between the cousins sometime soon!

More From Suggest