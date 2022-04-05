How Prince William, Prince Harry Really Feel About Camilla Parker Bowles

When Camilla Parker Bowles officially joined the royal family after marrying Prince Charles in 2005, there was of course speculation about how Prince William and Prince Harry felt about her. There was plenty of drama between Parker Bowles, Charles, and Princess Diana thanks to one of the most famous love triangles of all time, which made it hard for some royal watchers to believe that the late People’s Princess’ sons were really ok with their father’s new wife. So, what do William and Harry really think of their stepmother?

Prince William and Prince Harry are incredibly tight-lipped when it comes to their stepmother. It’s not a surprise that they’re unwilling to make many public comments about their relationship with the woman who carried on an affair with their father Prince Charles while he was still married to Princess Diana.

It’s long been the position of the Firm to keep a “firm upper lip” and refrain from making comments that could be seen as damaging to the monarchy, and that includes talking about royal scandals. For example, the entire family has refrained from talking publicly about Prince Andrew’s various scandals, including his former relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, despite the fact that Andrew recently agreed to settle with a woman who alleged that she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17 years old.

If a scandal of that proportion doesn’t get a rise out of the royal family, it stands to reason that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ affair wouldn’t either. Neither William nor Harry have ever spoken publicly about the affair, though Parker Bowles’ son from her previous marriage has. William tends to avoid mentioning his stepmother in public, though through photos we can see that the two enjoy a warm relationship.

‘Not The Wicked Stepmother’

Harry, always considered the brasher of the two brothers, hasn’t held back as much. In a series of 2005 interviews to mark his 21st birthday, Harry dismissed rumors that he and William disliked Parker Bowles, who married their father in April of the same year. “To be honest with you, she’s always been very close to me and William,” Harry remarked, adding, “No, she’s not the wicked stepmother. I’ll say that right now.”

In a heartwarming display of empathy, Harry insisted, “​​Everyone has to understand that it’s very hard for her. Look at the position she’s coming into. Don’t always feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her.” Calling Parker Bowles a “wonderful woman,” Harry continued to dismiss the notion that there was anything tense or strained about his relationship with her. “It’s all different. We are very grateful for her. She’s made our father very, very happy, which is the most important thing. William and I love her to bits.”

While recent events in the royal family, namely Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as working royals and move their family to California, may have affected tensions, it seems unlikely that their relationship has suffered much.

The tabloids love to insist that there’s secret family drama going on, especially since Queen Elizabeth revealed that she approved of Camilla Parker Bowles receiving the title of Queen Consort following Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne. Though the more disreputable outlets have claimed both Prince William and Harry resent the queen’s decision, their apparent respect and love for Parker Bowles proves those claims false beyond a reasonable doubt.

