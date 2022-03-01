Why Prince William Met With MI6 While Kate Middleton Was On Solo Trip To Denmark

Last week, Kate Middleton struck out on her own on an international royal trip to Denmark, marking a rare departure from the norm for the Duchess of Cambridge. Typically, she’d be accompanied by her husband Prince William on foreign visits, but he was busy elsewhere. Now we know what he was up to, and it’s a strong indication that the third in line to the throne is gearing up for his royal destiny.

Prince William’s Secret Meeting

Soon after news broke that Queen Elizabeth had contracted COVID-19, Kate Middleton made her way to Copenhagen, Denmark where she met with her royal counterparts Queen Margrethe II and Crown Princess Mary about early childhood education. This was a slightly unusual trip for the duchess, not because of where she was going or who she was meeting.

Rather, it was a departure from the norm because her husband Prince William didn’t come along. Royal watchers noted the Duke of Cambridge’s absence, but it wasn’t until recently that we found out why he’d missed the short, two day jaunt. On Wednesday, during Middleton’s second day in the Denmark capital, William made a visit to the Secret Intelligence Service, otherwise known as MI6.

A Meeting With Interesting Timing

The news was shared via the Court Circular, which tracks the royal family’s engagements going back to 1997. Obviously, when it concerns an agency like MI6, there was no further information about the meeting given. The timing was incredibly interesting, as the meeting took place just one day before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Apparently, this meeting had been on William’s schedule for quite some time, however. This also wasn’t the first time Prince William has spent time with a British Intelligence Service.

Last year, William, who will inherit the throne after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his father, Prince Charles, made a visit to MI5, also known as the Security Service. In 2019, the Duke of Cambridge quietly spent three weeks shadowing agents in each of the three UK Intelligence Services, MI5, MI6, and GCHQ. During that time he worked full-time alongside agents to better understand their work.

High Praise For Intelligence Services

After his three-week period with the Intelligence Services ended, William remarked, “Spending time inside our security and intelligence agencies, understanding more about the vital contribution they make to our national security, was a truly humbling experience.”

William continued, “These agencies are full of people from everyday backgrounds doing the most extraordinary work to keep us safe. They work in secret, often not even able to tell their family and friends about the work they do or the stresses they face.”

“They are driven by an unrivaled patriotism and dedication to upholding the values of this country,” he added. “We all owe them deep gratitude for the difficult and dangerous work they do.” Clearly, Prince William is continuing to prepare for his eventual turn on the throne. Preparation is key, and William certainly has all the tools he needs to be a great leader for his country.

