Royal ‘Expert’ Claims Prince William Reportedly Thought Meghan Markle Wasn’t Ready To Be A Royal

People around the world were excited when Prince Harry announced that he and his love Meghan Markle would be tying the knot. However, one person close to the prince was reportedly not pleased with the announcement: his own brother, Prince William.

William’s Worries About Markle Joining The Royal Family

According to Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, William did not think Markle was up for the challenges of being a royal. She also claimed the Duke of Cambridge thought things were moving too quickly between the couple.

“A person close to the Duke of Cambridge told me that William thought she should have more time to build up a life in the U.K. and make friends who didn’t always have to be brought in confidence to the Palace,” Brown revealed.

“It had been hard enough for Kate, but Meghan was a glamorous actress who would be the first woman of color to join the Royal Family, factors that would add enormously to the pressure,” she added.

Harry’s Solution To William’s Fears About Markle

The author also wrote that William worried that his little brother’s mental state was not in the right place when it came to preparing Markle for royal life. “Unspoken to Harry, the person said, was the older brother’s fear that Harry’s mental fragility was such that he wouldn’t be strong enough to handle all of that on her behalf, as well as his own issues,” Brown explained.

When William brought up these concerns to Harry, the prince revealed his own plans to protect Markle from the British press: marriage. According to Brown, “To his brother’s concerns, Harry’s riposte can be summarized as, I am told, ‘Well, actually the best way that I can protect her is to marry her as quickly as possible, because as soon as I marry her she will then get police protection.’”

It seems like William’s concerns about Markle’s abilities to handle the pressures of royal life were correct. She and Harry made headlines around the world when they announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties and moving to the United States.

However, even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might not have been equipped to handle the complications that come from being married royals, the couple seems happier than ever, living in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet, and working on projects that are important to them.

