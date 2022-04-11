How Prince William, Kate Middleton Took Parenting Cues From Princess Diana

As parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton have to toe a thin line between letting their children have some semblance of normal life and preparing them for their future as members of the royal family. Thankfully, William received a good example of how to parent a future king from his mother, the late Princess Diana. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge follow in her footsteps when it comes to raising their three children.

Prince Philip’s Memorial Displays Telling Parenting Tricks From Cambridges

Royal watchers were delighted when Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Prince Philip’s Thanksgiving service. The event was duly somber, but the sight of the two children, as well as a few of their royal cousins, proved to be an uplifting part of the proceedings.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t brought their children to many of their events. George and Charlotte are also both in school, so they aren’t able to attend some royal events, though a school holiday permitted their appearance at their great-grandfather’s memorial.

Prince William, Kate Middleton See To Kids’ Comfort

During the event, it was impossible to miss the way William and Kate kept in almost constant physical contact with their kids. William often held George by the hand or placed his hands comfortingly on his eldest son’s shoulders. Meanwhile, Kate also kept holding Charlotte’s hand or resting her hands on her shoulders.

This was a far cry from how Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry were treated during their mother Princess Diana’s funeral. For that sad occasion, Harry and William were accompanied by their father and other male members of their family as they somberly marched after their mother’s casket. No one held their hands that day, which was bitterly ironic considering the care their mother took to fill her sons’ lives with affection.

Princess Diana’s Best Effort At A ‘Normal’ Childhood

Princess Diana was determined to give her sons as normal a life as possible, despite their royal destinies. She took William and Harry skiing and even to Disney World, making sure they knew of a world out there that didn’t revolve around their royal blood.

Princess Diana (1961 – 1997) with her sons Prince William (left) and Prince Harry on a skiing holiday in Lech, Austria, 30th March 1993. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Royal biographer and journalist Andrew Morton previously said of Diana’s parenting, “[Diana] took the young royals with her on her private charity visits from a young age,” adding, “One of the reasons was she didn’t want the boys to grow up thinking the whole world was 4×4 Range Rovers, shotguns and nannies.”

Now the new generation of young royals will learn the ropes from the sidelines, giving them the best of both worlds: a view of their royal future, while still getting the chance to enjoy just being a kid.

