The Two Ways Prince William, Kate Middleton Paid Tribute To Princess Diana With Their Daughter Princess Charlotte

People around the world are remembering Princess Diana and celebrating her life as we observe the 25th anniversary of her tragic death. Some of the many who have paid tribute to Diana over the years include her son, Prince William, and his family. He and his wife Kate Middleton have honored the late princess in many ways, including through their daughter Princess Charlotte.

One of the biggest ways William and Middleton paid tribute to Diana was through Charlotte’s name. When the young princess was born in 2015, the couple chose to name her after Diana. Charlotte’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The royal couple also gave a nod to Queen Elizabeth with Charlotte’s first middle name. Elizabeth is also Middleton’s middle name, as well as her mom Carole’s middle name.

In addition to naming Charlotte after her late grandmother, William and Middleton honored Diana at their daughter’s christening ceremony. The couple decided to baptize Charlotte at the very same church where Diana was baptized in 1961. The church, St. Mary Magdalene Church, is located on the queen’s Sandringham estate.

Both William and Middleton seem dedicated to making Diana a part of their children’s lives. From Middleton wearing her jewelry to public functions to taking the same hands-on approach to childcare, the couple incorporates the late princess in many aspects of their life together.

How William And Harry Spent The 25th Anniversary Of Their Mother’s Death

On the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, a royal source claimed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the day at home with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

William’s brother, Prince Harry, also spent the day with his family—his wife, Meghan Markle, son Archie, and daughter Lilibet. Harry also gave his daughter the middle name Diana. In a recent speech at the Sentebale charity polo match, the prince revealed that he would be spending the day sharing his mother’s “spirit” with his kids.

“I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her,” Harry shared.

From using her name to making her part of family occasions, it’s clear that Diana’s sons and their wives are dedicated to keeping her memory alive—and making sure their children know all about their late grandmother.

