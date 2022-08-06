Prince William Shared The All Too Relatable Parenting Struggle He And Kate Faced With Prince George

It turns out raising princes and princesses is just like raising any other kid these days! Prince William recently shared that he and Kate Middleton are dealing with a problem many other parents can relate to: regulating screen time for their kids.

William and Middleton Are ‘Trying To Regulate’ Screen Time

William and Middleton are parents to three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a lot to worry about when it comes to raising their kids in the public eye (everyone remembers Louis’ less-than-perfect behavior at the Jubilee events), it looks like they’re also dealing with some everyday issues, too.

While touring the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) headquarters, William mentioned his three kids—and a problem he and Middleton are still working on with the children.

The prince, who also serves as the president of BAFTA, said that he and his wife are “trying to regulate” George’s screen time, as the 9-year-old loves playing video games. William also shared that the two younger kids are “fascinated by” movies and television.

“[They] are a bit too small at the moment [for video games], but they love the films,” he explained of Charlotte and Louis. Parents all over the world can relate to the couple’s struggle with regulating their children’s screen time. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are constantly showing their down-to-earth parenting skills while in public with their kids.

Body Language Expert Praises Couple For ‘Normal’ Parenting Techniques

The couple recently took Charlotte to the Commonwealth Games, and body language expert Judi James shared her thoughts on the royal couple’s parenting style with the Daily Mail.

“George, Charlotte and Louis are not only allowed to be playful, fun, spontaneous and even cheeky in public, they are actively encouraged by their mum and dad, who often look their most proud and most doting when they are doing so,” she explained, citing moments when all three kids wiggled in their seats, made faces, and talked during various royal events.

“What we have been seeing during their most recent public outings is how well they are managing the ‘normal’ aspect of their parenting, making them look like many other families taking their kids on a day out,” James continued. “Their techniques seem to involve remaining totally tuned into their children, while not appearing to fuss or show signals of anxiety that might be natural given the profile of the events they have been attending.”

From negotiating screen time to trying to keep the kids under control at public events, it looks like William and Middleton are dealing with problems that parents around the world share—and doing their best to raise their royal brood as normally as possible.

