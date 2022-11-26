Prince William Has Learned His Best Trick For Talking To Kids From His Wife Kate Middleton

Prince William, Prince of Wales has learned a thing or two from his wife, Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales knows some of the best tricks in the book on how to talk to children, and William is implementing some of these lessons when interacting with kids.

Last week, the Prince of Wales went to the Royal Air Force (RAF) Coningsby in Lincolnshire to meet with military families. He spoke with family members of all ages, including some children who were excited to meet the prince.

In an Instagram post on the couple’s shared Instagram account, William shared pictures of his visit. He stated that it was great to “meet [RAF Coningsby] staff and their families at the heart of this RAF community.”

Even A Prince Can’t Turn Down A Request From A Three-Year-Old

In one sweet interaction during the visit, William spoke with a young boy named Blake. After a few words, the three-year-old gave the prince a picture of Mickey Mouse he had drawn for William. Blake’s mother Laura told Hello! that the prince promised to “put it on his fridge” when he returned home.

Laura also shared how her three-year-old wasn’t afraid to speak to the prince. In fact, the young boy was very bold. As Laura said, “[Prince William] walked off and then Blake decided he wanted to ask William for a cuddle so he followed him and said: ‘Please William may I have a cuddle’ and he did.”

The prince’s sweet embrace with Blake was captured on camera. (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time William has interacted with young children while on official duty. Perhaps he’s learned a bit from his wife about connecting with kids—just look at that form! The Princess of Wales is often seen kneeling down to meet a child’s eyes while interacting with them, so it seems Prince William may have taken this page out of Middleton’s playbook.

(Photo by Paul Ellis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Despite taking the occasional pointer from his wife, the father of three can also hold his own when it comes to kids. In many Instagram posts, William is seen talking and laughing with children. During a visit last month to St. George’s Park, the prince was laughing and talking with several kids on the field.

Back in the spring, the prince also attended a “Roots of Empathy” session in Glasgow that focused on understanding a baby’s needs. In the pictures, William is seen speaking with young children and even enjoying a lesson from their “tiny teacher.”

The father of three is certainly able to connect and enjoy interactions with children of all ages. However, we still suspect that Middleton may play a role in just how well the prince is able to do so.

