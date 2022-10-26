Prince William And Kate Middleton Have Two Weeks Off From Royal Business For Something More Important

As the royal family’s official mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth has come to an end, many royals have been seen out and about on royal engagements. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been staying out of the public eye—and for a very relatable reason.

Where Are William And Kate?

Both Prince William and Kate Middleton have been noticeably absent from any official duties over the last few days. Middleton’s last known royal duty was sending a letter of encouragement to the England Rugby League, wishing them luck before the World Cup. The princess is a patron of the league.

William has also been keeping a low profile, and many are wondering what the young royals are up to. The couple have been missing from public life for a very good reason: their children.

The Whole Family Is Taking Two Weeks Off

The pair took two weeks off for the children’s school break. William and Middleton are parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. All three kids attend Lambrook School, which is close to the family’s new home at Windsor.

It’s unknown what the family have planned for the school break, but the close-knit crew will definitely be spending lots of quality time together. Even though the Prince and Princess of Wales are high-ranking members of the royal family, the couple still make time to be with their children, creating a home life that is largely normal for the young royals.

William and Middleton have both talked about the activities their kids enjoy, from playing video games to helping out in the kitchen. It seems like the trio’s favorite thing to do is play outside. During an appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the princess revealed that she is at her happiest “with my family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.”

When Will William Go Back To Work?

Despite taking time off for the kids’ break from school, William will have to cut his vacation short. Kensington Palace revealed that he would be back at work November 1, when he will attend the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards.

Their statement read, “The Prince of Wales will celebrate the work of leading Africa-based conservationists at the annual Tusk Conservation Awards to be held next month at Hampton Court Palace. His Royal Highness will also join a symposium the next morning bringing together this year’s award winners, alumni from previous awards and conservation experts.”

Just like any other parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales know how important it is to take some time off of work and spend a few weeks with your kids. Whether the family jets off on a vacation or just spends some downtime at home, they’re sure to have a great time together!

