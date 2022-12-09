Cute Behind The Scenes Photos Show How Much Prince William And Kate Middleton Love Each Other

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently dazzled American royal fans with their short visit to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The couple were there on business, but some behind-the-scenes pictures showed just how much fun the Prince and Princess of Wales had together.

Middleton’s Green Look For Earthshot Prize

For the Earthshot ceremony, William wore a navy blue velvet blazer and black bowtie. Middleton dressed to the “green” theme, walking the matching carpet in an electric green long-sleeve gown that she rented from HURR, a UK rental platform for designer dresses.

The Duchess of Cambridge paired it with an emerald choker that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who once memorably wore it as a headband instead of a necklace.

Backstage Photos Show How In Love They Are

In some shots taken of the royal couple backstage at the Earthshot Award ceremony, it’s clear how much the prince and princess love each other. In one picture, the pair are standing close together, smiling at each other. Another shows Middleton cracking up, with William laughing along with his wife.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot)

Some of the photos were posted to the couple’s official Twitter account, and followers loved the pictures. Plenty of fans left heart emojis and comments about how sweet the couple looked under the post.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales speak behind the scenes at The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot)

William and Middleton met as students at St. Andrews University in 2001, where they dated off and on for years. They got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot the following year. They are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales’ Boston Trip

The couple’s trip to Boston marks the first time they visited the United States in almost a decade. Middleton and William attended a ceremony at Boston City Hall, sat courtside at a Celtics game, visited Greentown Labs, and greeted crowds at non-profit Roca, which helps high-risk young people.

The prince and princess split up for another day of appearances—Middleton visited Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child, while the Prince of Wales toured the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and met with President Biden.

Royal fans loved getting a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales in a behind-the-scenes moment. It looks like the royal couple are just as in love today as they were 20 years ago!

