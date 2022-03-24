Backlash Following Awkward Photos Of Prince William, Kate Middleton Greeting Locals In Jamaica

Royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton recently made a journey to Jamaica as part of their tour of the Caribbean, and the typically scandal-free royals have been making waves. A photo-op for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has the internet blasting the couple for being “tone-deaf.”

There have been protests in Jamaica and Belize, while Barbados broke ties with the British monarchy in November, voting in their first president. Sources close to William and Kate say the couple is aware of these tensions, but a recent awkward series of photos has some questioning if they truly understand the concerns of the nation. Internet Slams Royal Couple For ‘Tone-Deaf’ Photo Op

In the pictures, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are greeting Jamaican people, much as they would greet the residents of the other cities and countries they visit. However, in these photos, the royal couple is separated from the crowds by a chain-link fence.

Why did they think this was a good look? pic.twitter.com/cyQggi08eg — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 23, 2022

“Why did they think this was a good look?” someone tweeted. Another slammed the couple for the photo-op, writing, “At what point, ever, did William and Kate think their recent photos were acceptable to a modern era? I know we “miss” Prince Philip and his outbursts, but seriously, meeting kids behind a chain-link fence? Shying away from people? Jesus wept, unnatural tone-deafness.”

At what point, ever, did William and Kate think their recent photos were acceptable to a modern era? I know we "miss" Prince Philip and his outbursts, but seriously, meeting kids behind a chain-link fence? Shying away from people? Jesus wept, unnatural tone-deafness. pic.twitter.com/HiNGlXG4Ck — Jim (@MouseSized) March 23, 2022

The Other Side Of The Story

However, there are two sides to every story, and Chris Ship, an ITV NEWS Roval Editor, shared some context for the pictures. “Can we insert some sense (and facts) into this fence photo in Trench Town?” he tweeted. “There was a fence around the football pitch. People gathered to watch the match with @sterling7 William and Kate went to say hello Just as they also said hello to crowds in the street End of story. Move on.”

Can we insert some sense (and facts) into this fence photo in Trench Town?

There was a fence around the football pitch

People gathered to watch the match with @sterling7

William and Kate went to say hello

Just as they also said hello to crowds in the street

End of story. Move on pic.twitter.com/Zw8DXf9F7Z — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 23, 2022

In the photos Ship posted, William and Middleton are seen greeting people without the barrier of the fence. While it’s extremely unlikely the royal couple had any ill intent by shaking hands with crowds through the fence, it is awkward, especially as some of the countries they’re visiting are working to break things off with the royals.

