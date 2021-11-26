Prince William Fighting With Camilla Parker Bowles, ‘The Crown’ Disrespecting Princess Diana, And The Rest Of The Big Royal News

The British royal family has been busy this November, and the news is definitely showing that this week. From Prince William getting into heated fights with Camilla Parker Bowles, the self-proclaimed son of Camilla Parker and Prince Charles sharing an open letter to Queen Elizabeth, and Netflix’s The Crown throwing an insult to Prince William, the drama doesn’t stop this holiday season for the family.

Prince William Getting Into Fights With Camilla Parker Bowles

In the book Harry and William, royal biographer and writer Katie Nicholl claimed that William struggled with the new family dynamic once Camilla and Charles got together. His anger wasn’t just reserved for his new stepmother Camilla. According to Nicholl, he would get into “terrible fights” with Camilla’s daughter, Laura. Nicholl wrote, “William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes.”

She also quoted a family friend, who told her: “William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage.” The source continued: “I think they found it very hard when they were little. I remember Harry being uncomfortable….it was a difficult thing for them.” Click here, as we look into whether the bad feelings between the brothers and Camillia and Charles still remain.

Simon Dorante Day Claims To Be Son of Camilla and Prince Charles

Camilla Parker Bowles is also in the British news because of Simon Dorante-Day, a 55-year-old man from Queensland, Australia claiming to be the secret son of her and Prince Charles. He also has written an open letter to who he suspects is his grandmother: Queen Elizabeth.

In the letter, the 55-year-old man claimed he and his family were experiencing harassment and “racial abuse” and insisted that the 95-year-old monarch was well aware of it and ignored it. Dorante-Day has decided to back up his claims by petitioning the family court in his home state of Queensland, Australia for a paternity test using Prince Charles’ DNA. Click here to read more about this out-of-the-blue petition and letter to the royal family.

The Crown Disrespecting Prince William With Princess Diana Scenes?

The popular series The Crown is heading into its fifth season, despite royal family members expressing their displeasure of the show, such as Prince William. It is known that William is displeased at how the drama has covered his late mother, Princess Diana.

A “TV insider” spoke with The Sun about the controversial location where a scene was recently filmed. Click here as we delve into the drama between William and the Netflix series.